Simon Zebo apologises for taunting celebration

An embarrassed Simon Zebo has revealed he apologised to Michael Lowry after taunting the 20-year-old Ulster fullback by pointing at him as he glided into the in-goal area to score a try which sealed Racing’s 44-12 win over the northern province in the Paris La Defense Arena.

Having said sorry to Lowry on the pitch moments after he scored, Zebo then waited outside the Ulster dressing-room to apologise again and hand him his jersey. The Irish and ex-Munster fullback was plainly mortified by his uncharacteristic actions.

Really sorry to Michael Lowry

Got too excited and I don’t do stuff like that as long as I’ve played.

I wouldn’t like my kids doing that and I’m disappointed in myself ..

Made a mistake, not in the spirit of the game..keep up the great work

Sorry again — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) October 20, 2018

“I’m still sick about it,” admitted Zebo. “I had to wait 10 minutes outside the dressing-room to give him my jersey and apologise again. I’ve played the game for I don’t know how many years and I’ve never done anything like that, I just got too excited. I probably built up the game a bit too much in my head this week and let the emotions get the better of me for a few seconds.”

It was Zebo’s seventh try in seven games for his new Parisian employers, and it left Racing atop Pool 4 with nine points from two games, but that counted for little with Zebo when he relived his taunting of Lowry.

Expressing genuine remorse, Zebo also admitted: “You live and learn. I wouldn’t want my kids to do that I’m and I’m very disappointed with myself. I feel shit, but he’s a lovely fellah. As soon as I went over to apologise he was very receptive. We’d a good chat after the game. There’s no ill-feelings or anything. These things happen, but I’d prefer if they didn’t happen to me.”