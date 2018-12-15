Leinster confirm Bath clash to go ahead despite weather

Champions Cup fixture at the Aviva survives but GAA games fall victim to Storm Deirdre

James Lowe at the Aviva Stadium during Friday’s captain’s run. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster have confirmed Saturday night’s Champions Cup clash with Bath is to go ahead as scheduled despite extreme weather in Dublin.

Winds of up to 130km/h are expected as Storm Deirdre batters the country - however the fixture is to go ahead at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm.

The province tweeted: “#StormDeirdre UPDATE: following event control meeting at the @AVIVAStadium with all relevant authorities present, the #LEIvBAT game goes ahead at 5.30pm as normal.

“Please wrap up warm and bring water proofs but no umbrellas in the stadium. Safe trip to all supporters. Thank you.”

The European champions welcome the English Premiership side to Dublin following last weekend’s third round 17-10 victory at The Rec.

Elsewhere three O’Byrne Cup fixtures have fallen victim to the weather - Wexford’s clash with Laois in Enniscorthy, Wicklow’s game against Louth and Westmeath versus Offaly in Moate.

