Connacht take on old URC foes Cardiff with European trophy ambitions in mind

Connacht’s seasonal ambitions can take a step closer to fruition when they meet familiar URC foes Cardiff in Saturday’s round of 16 European Challenge Cup showdown in Dexcom Stadium (8pm).

The Connacht outfit have long stated its desire to win a European trophy, having fallen at the semi-final stage on three occasions. There is huge hunger to secure another shot in their bid for a first Challenge Cup final.

The two protagonists know each other well. In their head-to-head battles Cardiff have prevailed more often than not. However, the Irish province has evened those odds in recent years, winning four of their last five jousts. This season they delivered a 28-19 bonus-point win away to Cardiff in the pool stages, and a 24-19 home win in the URC. Importantly, Connacht have not lost to Cardiff at home since September 2017 when the Welsh outfit won by 15-17, but since 2019 Connacht claimed the spoils in all their European meetings.

Currently just three points separate the sides on URC table this season – Matt Sherratt’s Cardiff in ninth spot with 36 points; Connacht in 13th with 33 – and neither are expected to surrender easily in their bid for a quarter-final against either Perpignan or Racing 92.

Cardiff have made eight changes, with the return of four internationals. Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti and Josh McNally are back in the starting line-up, while Taulupe Faletau joins James Botham and Alun Lawrence in a strong backrow. In the backs Johan Mulder returns to partner outhalf Callum Sheedy, while Rey Lee-Lo and Wales duo Ben Thomas and Josh Adams are also named.

Coach Matt Sherratt says Cardiff are confident of getting a result. “It’s great to go into this time of the season fighting on two fronts. We weren’t far away when we went there in the league – it went down to the last play and was a one-score game.

Since then, he says, Cardiff, who have “added” to their game, are “hugely motivated to go further into the knockout stages”.

Connacht, boosted by the return of some key players and a full house of supporters, also have their eyes on that quarter-final against either Perpignan or Racing 92.

“It is the start of an enormous opportunity in achieving our goals, which is to win silverware,” says coach Cullie Tucker. “Our results in the pool stage have set us up nicely for the knockouts, but that will mean nothing if we don’t go out and take advantage of it, starting tomorrow.”

There are five changes from last week’s historic fixture against Munster in Castlebar. Shayne Bolton is back on the right wing after a foot injury, Matthew Devine and JJ Hanrahan form a new halfback pairing, while Bundee Aki and Hugh Gavin continue at centre, with Finn Treacy on the left wing and Mack Hansen at full back.

Up front Oisín Dowling comes into the second row alongside Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy replaces Cian Prendergast, who suffered a head knock in Connacht’s joust with Munster, and joins Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen. Jordan Duggan, captain Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham continue in the front row.

With Cardiff boosted by their internationals, Tucker says Connacht must deliver a “massive performance for all 80 minutes” in what he expects to be a tight and physical clash.

Connacht: M Hansen, S Bolton, H Gavin, B Aki, F Treacy, JJ Hanrahan, M Devine, J Duggan, D Heffernan (c), F Bealham, O Dowling, D Murray, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, D Buckley, J Aungier, N Murray, P Boyle, C Blade, J Ioane, P O’Conor.

Cardiff Rugby: C Winnett; J Adams, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas, H Millard; C Sheedy, J Mulder; D Southworth, L Belcher, K Assiratti, J McNally, T Williams, A Lawrence, J Botham, T Faletau. Replacements: E Lloyd, C Domachowski, R Litterick, R Thornton, A Mann, T Young, E Bevan, R Jennings.

Referee: Luc Ramos (France).