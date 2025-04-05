Perceval Legallois may not be a proven stayer but he still has a strong chance of finishing first in the Aintree Grand Nations. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Among those multitude of novelty bets surrounding Saturday’s Randox Aintree Grand National, the 9/4 about JP McManus becoming the most successful owner in the famous old race’s history is both notably short and still tempting.

The renowned Irish businessman has five runners including I Am Maximus, who delivered him a third success in the world’s most famous steeplechase a year ago.

It put McManus alongside Michael O’Leary and a certain Noel Le Mare, who, most famously of all, won it three times with Red Rum.

I Am Maximus is back to try to emulate “Rummy” as a back-to-back winner and become the first topweight to win since the most famous Aintree horse of all. O’Leary’s Tiger Roll won in successive years in 2018-19 and the Ryanair boss’s chances of a fourth victory of his own revolve around a pair of 100/1 outsiders.

Compared with the days of Red Rum being prepared from behind a car showroom in Southport by his larger-than-life trainer Ginger McCain in the 1970s, this mostly looks like a very modern National tale.

McManus is the most successful owner in the sport’s history, a billionaire able to afford any horse that takes his fancy. A sizeable chunk of trainers in both Britain and Ireland are very grateful indeed for such purchasing power and McManus’s willingness to leave the horses with them.

Britain’s main hope according to the bookies is McManus’s Iroko while as well as I Am Maximus, Willie Mullins also has Meetingofthewaters in the famous green and gold silks. Chantry House is an outsider, but Perceval Legollais is a fancied runner from Gavin Cromwell’s yard.

Meetingofthewaters is another of Willie Mullins's runners in the Aintree Grand National. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It’s a strength in depth from a single owner that perhaps always made it fanciful to hope that his recent Cheltenham hero Inothewayurthinkin might try to be the first in 91 years to complete the Gold Cup-Grand National double.

McManus is 74 now, in command of a business empire, but also famously on top of every move and plan for his hundreds of horses in training at any one time. It is an unparalleled equine operation that allows a shot at history to be skipped safe in the knowledge that he still has four of the top horses at the head of the market.

That’s a reflection of the vast majority of top horses being concentrated into few hands these days. As well as I Am Maximus, Mullins has five other National runners. If one of them emerges on top it will turbocharge a late bid to retain his British trainers’ title.

Gordon Elliott has a handful of chances to try to equal the National record for a trainer of four wins. Cromwell, Inothewayurthinkin’s trainer, has a trio towards the top of the market including the 2023 runner-up Vanillier and his Cheltenham winner Stumptown.

It’s not just the usual Irish suspects either. Britain’s 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls has four chances. Kandoo Kid in particular looks to be anything but a no-hoper.

Last season’s Irish National hero, Intense Raffles, is another major fancy from Tom Gibney’s yard although the “Double Green” colours of his ownership are among the most influential in the game.

Intense Raffles should not be overlooked for the Aintree Grand National. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

All of which makes the story of another leading Irish hope, Hewick, so appealing. The €850 purchase is this National’s ultimate underdog story. He’s the exception that proves the rule about the big guys coming out on top so the little horse from Carlow will have plenty rooting for him.

It will also make for a massive redemption story for Hewick’s colourful trainer, John “Shark” Hanlon.

He returned from a six-month license suspension just weeks ago, and the cloud that enveloped him after regrettable images emerged last year of his horsebox pulling a trailer with a dead horse in it will part spectacularly on the biggest stage of all.

Hewick’s remarkable progress from ordinary handicapper to big-race glory in the Galway Plate, US National and ultimately last season’s King George meant Hanlon’s error of judgement was always going to be amplified.

Behind the colourful backstory, though, is the reality of how Hewick is a top-flight racehorse whose blend of stamina and doughty determination could see him adapt to Aintree’s fences with aplomb.

“There has only been one plan for this year and that plan has been in place for the last six months. The English National is the race we want and, please God, all we ask is a bit of luck now,” Hanlon said.

Hewick is a bargain buy who could challenge hard for a National glory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There have been 30 horses trained in Ireland that have earned a place on jump racing’s most famous roll of honour over almost two centuries. A dozen of them have come during the last 25 years.

During that time, the National challenge has changed dramatically but, as with any steeplechase, an element of good fortune continues to be a vital factor.

Nicky Henderson has been one of Britain’s top trainers for decades and has yet to win the ultimate prize. If it looked only a matter of time when Zongalero found only Rubstic too good all the way back in 1979, time has only underlined the importance of grabbing an opportunity when it’s there.

“Pretty moderate,” is how Henderson describes his National record although Hyland looks a realistic challenger this time on ground that won’t be allowed get too quick for welfare reasons but will still favour horses that like to hear their hooves rattle.

The way Cromwell has been making the most of his opportunities this season, most notably in last month’s Gold Cup, is hard to ignore before Saturday’s 4pm off time.

The Meath trainer has three very credible chances of putting the kybosh on his fears that Vanillier’s 2023 second might have been his best chance of National glory.

Both that horse and Stumptown are proven stayers. Perceval Legallois isn’t. But to those familiar with McManus’s planning, the sight of a Paddy Power winner at Christmas, who followed up with a victory over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival, racing off a weight under 11st is hard to ignore.

The Grand National’s global appeal is such that it will be broadcast live in about 170 countries, an attraction that those in charge of Saturday’s Dubai World Cup programme in Meydan must envy.

A programme worth over $30 million (€27 million) in all, including the $12 million World Cup itself due off at 6.30 Irish-time, will still be very much an afterthought to audiences here.

There is a single Irish runner, Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous in the opening $1 million Group Two Gold Cup off at 2.10. With Ryan Moore on duty for Coolmore in Australia, Dylan Browne McMonagle teams up with the 2023 St Leger winner.

The local weekend action includes Sunday’s decent Fairyhouse card featuring a pair of Grade Two contests.

Mullins has half the field for the 12-runner contest over two miles and Karniquet is Paul Townend’s pick. The champion jockey-elect has opted for Ballygunner Castle in the other black-type event although Fleur In The Park on decent ground may prove a value option.

The going also looks crucial to Black Heather who made an impressive winning debut over hurdles at Naas on Thursday. His quick reappearance on the flat in Bellewstown’s finale on Saturday can pay off for trainer Harry Kelly.

National Prediction: 1. Perceval Legallois 2. Kandoo Kid 3. Hewick 4. Hyland 5. Beauport