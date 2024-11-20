Warren Gatland doubles down on Wales job but public support in short supply

The last rites, if it’s the last rites they are, are going to drag on a while longer yet. On Wednesday, Warren Gatland reiterated that he would resign if it was “in the best interests of Welsh rugby”, while also making it very clear indeed that in his opinion it wasn’t.

Gatland says he had the conversations with his family and his employers after Wales lost 52-20 to Australia on Sunday, their 11th straight defeat. Whatever was said, it has left him “focused solely on preparing the team for this week”.

Which brings the ominous prospect of a match against South Africa, the back-to-back world champions. The only thing the Welsh would gain by making a change at this point is a bad start for whoever they let take over.

Whether Gatland’s still there for the first game of the Six Nations, which is away to France at the end of January, is another question. He wouldn’t be drawn on it: “If you start thinking about other things, it’s a distraction you don’t need”, but he did confirm that there isn’t a break clause in his contract, so the WRU would need to buy him out.

“I do care passionately about Welsh rugby, and that’s why I’ve said that if people feel that the best decision is for me to go, then that’s okay, I’ll move on and look for something else,” Gatland said. “I honestly believe that if you make that decision now, what are you going to achieve? Is someone else going to come in there and start again, how long is that process going to take? What players are available to us at the moment that are potentially going to affect results?”

Gatland insists this team is as good as there is out there, because of the dire state of the regional game in Wales and he is right that firing him is not going to fix any of the broader problems. “I know for a number of years that we felt like the success we had with the national team was papering over the cracks that were underneath,” he said. “I mentioned in the past that when the dam burst, it was going to take a while to plug it up again.

“That’s probably where we are at the moment. We need to look at the future, the pathways and the structures. I’ve encouraged the union on a number of occasions to be bold about making changes in the best interests of Welsh rugby.”

Wales' Sam Costelow is set to start at outhalf against South Africa. Photograph: Ashley Crowden/Inpho

Gatland says he’s had a lot of private messages of support in the last few days, “by phone, email and through my family”, but there aren’t many people in Wales who seem to be willing to offer him the same sort of backing in public. “I try and stay away from it,” Gatland said, when he was asked about how he was handling all the criticism. “You’re not human if you don’t ask yourself some questions about why you’re doing it and whether you enjoy it? But those things are understandable. It’s part of the job, isn’t it?”

Gatland has made five changes to the deckchairs onboard for Saturday’s game in Cardiff. Blair Murray moves to fullback, Rio Dyer comes in on the wing, Sam Costelow starts at outhalf, and Christ Tshiunza and Taine Plumtree come into the pack. No one in the XV has 50 caps, only two have more than 25 appearances.

It was only two years ago that Wales beat South Africa 13-12 in Bloemfontein, but things have fallen so far, so fast, that Gatland’s prematch chat turned into an exercise in expectation management. “Hopefully we go out and give a better performance than we did last week.”

Which made it sound as if it was all beyond his control. Perhaps he’s just too smart to put himself on the hook by promising things he can’t be sure he can deliver. Asked what the Welsh public should expect from the side on Saturday, he said only: “I think the public want to see some passion and desire and for the players to go out there and show what it means to put the red shirt on. If they see that, I think they’ll be happy.” Winning, or even going close, didn’t come into it.

“We’ve been pretty clear in terms of the plan we’ve had,” Gatland said, “We’ve got a group of young players that need a bit of time. I’m aware of the pressure, and that decisions could be made that are outside of my control. We’ve just asked for a little bit of time. Whether we get that time, we’ll have to wait and see.”

He has at least four days. – Guardian