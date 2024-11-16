Robbie Henshaw impressed by Ireland’s debutants against Argentina

Gaining two new caps was one of the significant upswings of Ireland’s win over Argentina on Friday night at the Aviva Stadium. Both prop Thomas Clarkson, who came on for Josh van der Flier in the first half and outhalf Sam Prendergast came into the game after an hour for Jack Crowley, earned their first stripes as international players.

Focus has been trained on the age profile of Andy Farrell’s Irish team in terms of the four-year cycle of the World Cup. Of the starting side picked to play the All Blacks, only two, Crowley (24) and 23-year-old secondrow Joe McCarthy are under 26, while 11 of the 23 are beyond their 30th birthdays.

In addition, Cian Healy came on in the second half to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s 133 cap Irish record.

“Yeah, it’s pretty good to be honest, it’s always great to see two new caps and especially for Tom called in [during] the first half. Fair play to him because it’s never easy to come off the bench, especially for your first cap, and I thought he did exceptionally well,” said Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw.

“And then Sam was brilliant as well when he came on. He looks like he’s been playing international for a few seasons, he’s so composed and calm. It’s hugely positive that we celebrate their achievements, and we celebrate Cian’s achievement.”

The quality of Prendergast’s passing drew much attention. His late release and flat delivery, almost at contact, was a cameo feature at the tailend of the match. At 21-years-old Prendergast also falls within the younger cohort in the squad, while Clarkson is 24.

“Yeah, it’s probably just his presence on the pitch,” said Henshaw of Prendergast’s first run out. “He doesn’t seem to get to fazed by any occasion, he deals with pressure very well and he’s building on his game, he’s getting better and better.

“He’s had some great sessions over the last few weeks so he’s definitely a huge talent. Good players always look like they have time on the ball and he definitely has that.”

Henshaw, who played in just his second game of the season, took the win as the most important aspect of Friday night. Other aspects, not least of all the reasons for allowing Argentina to creep back into contention in the second half, are takeaways to improve.

“Kinda like ‘a win is a win’,” said the Irish centre. “Tricky game I suppose but it was vitally important we got a win this week, especially considering how last week went. Obviously [it] wasn’t perfect. It was a tricky kind of second half. We felt very good in the first half.

“It felt like we flowing and then I think, through little bits of indiscipline, the penalty count again probably stopped us in our stride and gave Argentina a bit of momentum in the second half. Look loads to work on but I suppose a win is a win.”