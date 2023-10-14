Ireland’s dream dies in Paris as All Blacks secure World Cup semi-final spot

New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea scores his team's second try during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland at the the Stade de France. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Ireland 24 New Zealand 28

The glass ceiling of a World Cup quarter-final remains for Ireland after an epic contest at the Stade de France saw the All Blacks secure a place in the semi-finals and a clash against Argentina back in Paris next Friday night.

The three-time champions were back to their best but were matched throughout by Ireland in a high-intensity match that went down to the last play as Ireland battered the New Zealand line as they looked to secure the try they needed.

But after 37 phases of play, referee Wayne Barnes blew for a penalty against Ireland and the dream of a first World Cup title was over for Andy Farrell’s side.

Johnny Sexton played the full 80 minutes of the game, his last for Ireland, and was probing right until the death to try and find a gap in the All Blacks defence

New Zealand made a strong start and after a sustained spell of pressure, they got the scoreboard up and running in the seventh minute when Richie Mo’unga sent a close-range penalty between the posts.

Jordie Barrett then doubled the All Blacks’ advantage seven minutes later with a penalty from just shy of the halfway line.

Things got worse for Ireland in the 20th minute when New Zealand winger Leicester Fainga’anuku scored the first try of the evening, converted by Mo’unga.

Sexton reduced the deficit to 13-3 with a penalty moments later to get the world’s top-ranked side a foothold on the scoreboard.

Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier and James Lowe celebrate after Jamison Gibson-Park scored Ireland's second try against New Zealand. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland got back to within three points of the All Blacks in the 27th minute with a brilliant solo try from Bundee Aki, converted by Sexton.

But New Zealand got their second try of the night in the 33rd minute when Ardie Savea finished things off on the right. Mo’unga was wide with his conversion attempt, but Ireland trailed by eight.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men in the 37th minute when Aaron Smith was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on, and Ireland swiftly capitalised as Jamison Gibson-Park pushed his way through to score, with Sexton converting, leaving New Zealand 18-17 ahead at the break.

The sinbinned Smith returned to the pitch with no further damage incurred by his team in the early part of the second half.

New Zealand reasserted themselves in the 52nd minute with a brilliant breakaway try finished off by Will Jordan and converted by Jordie Barrett.

Sexton had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 59th minute, but he sent his penalty kick wide from just outside the 22, leaving the Irish trailing 25-17 going into the final quarter of the match.

The momentum shifted back in Ireland’s favour in the 64th minute when they awarded a penalty try after Codie Taylor collapsed a maul, bringing themselves back to within a point and their cause was further boosted when the All Blacks hooker was sinbinned for his infringement.

But 14-man New Zealand opened up a four-point cushion five minutes later when Barrett – who had missed a long-range attempt moments later – kicked a penalty from the 40-metre line.

Ireland, who had been playing catch-up for the majority of an exhilarating encounter, were unable to find the try they needed in the closing stages as the All Blacks held on to seal a 28-24 win and set up a last-four meeting with Argentina next Friday.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 mins: Mo’unga pen, 0-3; 14: J Barrett pen, 0-6; 19: Fainga’anuku try, Mo’unga con, 0-13; 23: Sexton pen, 3-13; 27: Aki try, Sexton con, 10-13; 33: Savea try, 10-18; 39: Gibson-Park try, Sexton con, 17-18 (half-time 17-18); 54: Jordan try, J Barrett con, 17-25; 64: Ireland penalty try, 24-25; 69: J Barrett pen, 24-28.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Finlay Bealham for Furlong (53 mins); Jimmy O’Brien for Hansen (57); Joe McCarthy for Henderson, Jack Conan for Van der Flier (both 59); Conor Murray for Gibson-Park (61); Ronan Kelleher for Sheehan (65); Dave Kilcoyne for Porter (76). Not used: Jack Crowley.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Sam Whitelock for Frizell (60 mins); Tamaiti Williams for De Groot, Fletcher Newell for Lomaz, Anton Lienert-Brown for Fainga’anuku (all 64); Dane Coles for Retallick (65); Dalton Papali’i for Cane (75). Not used: Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie.

Yellow cards: Smith (37 mins), Taylor (64).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng).

