Ireland v New Zealand: Tadhg Furlong ruled out as Andy Farrell is set to name strong side

Andy Farrell is set to retain the bulk of the side which recorded an outstanding 25-24 win over South Africa in the Second Test at King’s Park last July, save for the return of some established frontline backs who were missing that day, when announcing his side to play New Zealand in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series opener at around 2pm on Wednesday. However, Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out.

The 31-year-old tighthead, capped 78 times for Ireland and an ever-present starter in the last two Lions Test series, had looked sharp and hungry for Leinster this season. Alas, Furlong has been ruled out of Farrell’s plans for Friday’s eagerly awaited clash with the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm) due to an injury which is not expected to sideline him for the rest of Ireland’s November matches.

Furthermore, Ethan de Groot, who started the quarter-final when the All Blacks’ ended Ireland’s 17-match winning run and World Cup dreams just over a year ago, is expected to return at loosehead after missing last Saturday’s win in Twickenham after breaching squad protocols.

Finlay Bealham is set to be named and the 33-year-old Connacht tighthead has long been Furlong’s de facto understudy in accruing 42 caps for Ireland, with Tom O’Toole likely to be named on the bench, in what might otherwise be an unchanged Irish pack.

Bundee Aki and Hugo Keenan. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

It seems probable that Hugo Keenan will return, having been literally and figuratively one of the of the first names on the team sheet for four seasons before taking a Sevens sabbatical for the Olympics toward the end of last season.

Mack Hansen, sidelined since New Year’s Day for the remainder of last season with a shoulder injury, hasn’t been turning up trees since his return for Connacht in this campaign. But like so many in this match-day squad Hansen can be inspired by a return to the Irish set-up and, harsh though it is on Calvin Nash, Hansen more readily fits the profile of a roving, playmaking winger in Farrell’s phased attack.

Hence, it seems highly plausible that Hansen will return in a familiar back three with Keenan and Lowe, while his Connacht team-mate, Bundee Aki, seems set to return. He has looked very sharp and has played much more rugby this season than Robbie Henshaw, who played at 12 in Durban but whose seasonal return was delayed until Leinster’s last outing against the Lions a fortnight ago.

Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out of the South African tour due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Leinster’s URC semi-final defeat away to the Bulls, but he has hit the ground running with the province and as the heartbeat of the team looks sure to return.

Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In the continuing absence of Dan Sheehan, who suffered an ACL injury in the first Test, Furlong’s injury has been offset by Rónan Kelleher’s recovery from the minor ankle procedure he had to undergo after Leinster’s win in Treviso over Benetton.

Kelleher started the second Test but, admittedly, he has only played 11 minutes this season, while his likely backup again, Rob Herring, has yet to play a minute for Ulster this season.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” may well apply to the back five in the pack, with Tadhg Beirne retained at blindside alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, so as James Ryan and Joe McCarthy can remain in situ in the secondrow.

A 5-3 bench split akin to Durban again seems likeliest, with for O’Toole coming into the 23, while it must be a close call between Conor Murray or Craig Casey on the bench.

Ciarán Frawley, the match-winner in King’s Park, is fully fit and will cover outhalf again, and having performed so admirably at fullback in both Tests in South Africa, and presumably Jamie Osborne will at least retain a place in the match-day squad.

Ireland (possible) v New Zealand: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray/Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne.