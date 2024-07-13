South Africa vs Ireland - Second Test live

Meanwhile, two other big games have already finished up this morning in the southern hemisphere. England and New Zealand served up another thriller, with the All Blacks prevailing, while Joe Schmidt’s Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series win over Wales.

Reports below.

The tourists may have suffered the rough end of the officiating but no one sought refuge there. There was a lack of intensity in the first half, a passivity that wormed its way into both attack and defence; the shortfall in concentration, communication and execution poisoned the best of intentions. — John O'Sullivan

John O’Sullivan is our reporter in Durban and he has previewed today’s action. You can read his work here.

Jamie Osborne and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland, by contrast, have made a number of changes. Some enforced by injury, others not.

With Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey injured and having already flown home, Rónan Kelleher and Conor Murray start in their place. Bundee Aki is also injured, meaning Garry Ringrose lines out at 13 as Robbie Henshaw shifts inside to 12.

The big news, though, is the decision to drop Peter O’Mahony. The Ireland captain has been relegated to the bench. James Ryan comes in at lock and Tadhg Beirne moves to the backrow as Ireland look for a bit more power in their pack.

Caelan Doris steps in as captain, the second time he has led his country from the start of a Test match.

We’ll start with the team news. The home team up first and it’s short and sweet. They’re completely unchanged from jersey 1-23 as Rassie Erasmus keeps faith in the squad which delivered victory last week in Pretoria. In terms of total caps, this is the most experienced Springbok line-up to ever take to the field.

As always, Siya Kolisi captains from the six jersey. Handre Pollard is still the ringleader of this new, more expansive ‘Bok attack at outhalf. He impressed in his new distributor role but, strangely enough, struggled with his bread and butter skill - kicking off the tee.

The bomb squad remains intact with the likes of Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch and RG Snyman waiting for their opportunities off the bench.

We go again. Seven days after what turned out to be an epic Test in Pretoria, ireland and South Africa square off once again. The series is on the line in Durban. Avoid defeat and the Springboks have the bragging rights between the sides ranked one and two in the world. If Ireland win and draw the series 1-1, they at least save some face and ensure most of the spice of this series will survive until these two meet again.

Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what as the afternoon progresses. Kick-off at Kings Park is at 4pm, we’ll be building up to the action until then.