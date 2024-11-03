Peter O’Mahony arrives at the Ireland team base in Portugal

Peter O’Mahony has joined up with the Irish squad in Portugal having put in 40 minutes for Munster in Thomond Park against an All Black XV on Saturday. The flanker arrived in the Algarve team base on Sunday morning ahead of next Friday’s nights clash with New Zealand in Aviva Stadium.

“We’re all in good health and training away, obviously. Pete has joined us now after the match yesterday and he’s watched footage with everybody this morning, so it’s good to have him around,” said Irish backs coach Andrew Goodman.

“He was over this morning nice and early and joined the team, which is great.”

No longer captain in Munster or Ireland, O’Mahony showed himself to be no less of a leader in Limerick, setting a tough physical tone during his time on the pitch.

“Yeah, it was great to see Pete out there. We had both games on here at the hotel and there was keen interest in both the matches,” said Goodman.

“Pete’s been out for a while now so for him to get through the 40 [minutes] and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, as I said, good to have him over here this morning and adding to the group.”

Whether O’Mahony is selected to play in the first of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series remains to be seen but if included in the matchday squad, there is little doubt to what he can bring.

Saturday was his first game back since he sustained a hamstring injury against the Ospreys on October 5th, so he is short on pitch time.

“He’s a pretty experienced man. I’m sure if he gets called upon he’ll be ready to go” added Goodman.

Two All Black players who will not be playing on Friday are Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor, who were ruled out through injury.

As the All Blacks made it two wins from two in their autumn campaign on Saturday in beating England 24-22 following the previous weekend’s dominant win over Japan, both Barrett and Taylor left the field at Twickenham with head injuries. New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has confirmed that they will not be available later this week to face Ireland.

“I haven’t seen the headlines, I only saw them both go off with HIAs but I wasn’t aware they were ruled out at this stage,” said Goodman.

“They’ve got some good cover there, obviously with [Damian] McKenzie, who’s been playing 10 for them most of the season and then Will Jordan at full-back. And Asafo Aumua coming in and played some pretty big minutes there and is a powerful runner, we know what he can do.

“So they’ve got great depth in all positions there so I’m sure they’ll back those guys to do a job.”