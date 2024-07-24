Olympics Rugby Sevens: Ireland make bright start to tournament with victory over South Africa

Olympics Rugby Sevens: Ireland 10 South Africa 5

A bright start for Ireland in their first game of the Olympic Sevens tournament in Stade de France gave them the win they were looking for in the team’s second ever Olympic Games.

A two-try strike against the South African Blitzboks with one late try in reply was enough for the Irish side, who had the lion’s share of possession throughout the match.

It was a deserved win for Ireland, who have come into Paris with some form and although it looked like their first half possession was not going to pay dividends, winger Jordan Conroy, a player not unused to the try line, touched down in the left corner after a multiphase Irish attack.

The try came just in time and after the halftime hooter had sounded sending Ireland into the break less frustrated than they might have been. Although South Africa came out stronger and had more of the ball in the final seven minutes, Ireland, especially Terry Kennedy and Harry McNulty, took the game to their opponents.

A yellow card for Ryan Oosthuizen late in the second half after a high tackle on Gavin Mullin gave Ireland the extra man before a piece of brilliance from Kennedy in the 13th minute gave Ireland their second try of the match and the distance they were looking for.

In possession on the left line Kennedy made ground and sweetly cut in field to step the covering Tiaan Pretorious for 10-0. Captain Selvyn Davids replied in the final minute but much too late to change the outcome to anything but an Irish win.

Ireland face Japan later on Wednesday evening and New Zealand on Thursday.

With three pools of four teams, the top two teams in each pool qualify for the quarter-final along with the two best third-placed teams. The teams are ranked one to eight for the quarter-final draw.

What that means is a very good opening result for Ireland.

Ireland: H McNulty, M Roche, Z Ward, J Conroy, H Keenan, T Kennedy, n Comerford. Replacements: J Kelly, A Smith, C Mullins, H Lennox, G Mullin.

South Africa: C Grobbelaar, R Oosthuizen, Z Davids, Q Nortje, T Leyds, S Davids, S van Wyk. Replacements: I Visser, T Pretorius, S Williams, R Specman, S Soyizwapi.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Ita).