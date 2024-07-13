Ciarán Frawley the man of the hour as Ireland strike late to stun South Africa

South Africa 24 Ireland 25

Sport, bloody hell.

Last play of the game, Ciarán Frawley dropped back into the pocket, stooped to collect Caolin Blade’s pass and for the second time in 11 minutes bisected the posts with a drop goal. The first was a beautiful strike, the second had a little more play and wobble in the flight; but aesthetics be damned. Frawley showed his mettle to take on the strike.

Ireland beat the double world champions and only the most one-eyed would quibble. The final whistle was greeted by boos, the Springbok supporters once again turning to the match officials to give them something but for once their entreaties fell on deaf ears. Cheslin Kolbe wasn’t pushed over as he looked to block down the match winning kick; he fell over.

READ MORE

Once the initial shock subsided the Springbok supporters were gracious, many staying and standing to acknowledge the Irish players as they made their way around the pitch.

CIARAN FRAWLEY WITH A LAST-GASP WINNER 😯



Ireland have BEATEN the world champions South Africa 🤩🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZIQZWvv5T0 — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 13, 2024

It was a brilliant Ireland win, built on guts, character, belief, grit, determination, and an indomitable will. Andy Farrell’s team have been cursed with some heartbreaking losses and this took on the appearance of another one of those occasions until Frawley’s heroics.

The visitors had been courageous, played some cracking rugby, dredged up and expended every scintilla of energy, and yet it didn’t look like it would suffice; Ireland were starting at death by a thousand cuts; or eight penalties from the boot of South African outhalf Handré Pollard.

There were times when Ireland were ill-disciplined, when they merited punishment but only the match officials will be able to explain on review how they came up with some of those decisions. On another day, a day when Ireland lost the game, it would have been unpalatable and tormented them for a year and a day. But thankfully that was not to be their fate.

It’s churlish to pick out individuals from a monumental team effort but fullback Jamie Osborne, winning just his second cap, had a stunning game. Rónan Kelleher was arguably Ireland’s best player, while Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong never shirked a carry or a tackle.

[ South Africa 24 Ireland 25: How the players rated in DurbanOpens in new window ]

James Lowe’s interventions were timely, Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy put in an astonishing physical effort, so too James Ryan and Josh van der Flier, while captain Caelan Doris, despite a yellow card, had another stunning game.

Conor Murray and Jack Crowley put Ireland in some good field positions and varied the game, Calvin Nash offered himself aplenty while Garry Ringrose’s marshalling of the outside defence was hugely important.

The visitors thundered into the collisions with a ferocity as if they wanted to expunge the memories of last week’s opening quarter in Pretoria. The Springboks were bloodied and for a time, rattled. Fullback Willie le Roux’s poor tackle technique saw him depart the game on two minutes – he didn’t pass his head injury assessment – to be replaced by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Eben Etzebeth required stitches to a head wound, and no sooner had he returned than Franco Mostert was forced to retire with an ankle issue. RG Snyman, who had a 10-minute cameo for Etzebeth’s blood injury, returned for good. Robbie Henshaw’s tackle on Jesse Kriel was emblematic of that huge physicality.

While there was so much to admire in Ireland’s aggression in defence, the visitors lacked a little composure with the ball, a misplaced pass here and there, a kick out on the full, and one of two decisions that lacked clarity of purpose and ultimately execution.

Still there was so much to admire, especially in several individual contributions and none more so than fullback Osborne. Apart from one loose pass, he was imperious, ruling the aerial dogfight with authority and breaking the gain-line more often than not.

So SLICK. So SMOOTH 😮‍💨



Conor Murray finishes off a WONDERFUL Ireland try 👏 pic.twitter.com/ddsATKSnTC — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 13, 2024

He played the pivotal role in Ireland’s try, similar to the training ground precision of last week and once again scored by Conor Murray. Osborne made the initial incision; Henshaw took it on and found Murray on the perfect trail line.

Jack Crowley had kicked an early penalty so the try and his conversion nudged the visitors out to a 10-0 lead. South Africa’s scrum dominance would be a lucrative source of points in the second half in particular, but Handré Pollard kicked a couple of penalties before the interval. Crowley tagged on another couple to leave Ireland leading 16-6.

Ireland might have had a try with the last play of the half, but Ringrose lost his footing a few metres from the South African line as he reached down to take a low pass.

Within 16-minutes of the restart, the Springboks had surged into the lead, four Pollard penalties the byproduct of scrum and breakdown pressure. Ireland lost Doris to a yellow card for a croc-roll compounded by Ryan’s attempted clear-out. The off-field review said yellow.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu caused Ireland problems all game long, so too Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse but the visitors’ scramble defence kept their line intact. So too the sheer aggression of their goal-line and maul defence.

South Africa's inside centre Damian de Allende and Ireland's number eight Caelan Doris (3rd L). Photograph: Wikus de WEt/AFP via Getty Images

Crowley kicked a penalty to put Ireland 19-18 in front, Pollard landed two more to push the home side into what looked like a decisive 24-19 advantage, but Ireland kept coming, kept playing. Doris was held up over the line following another sweeping counterattack, but from the goal-line drop out Frawley dropped the sweetest of goals.

Osborne pulled off a great tackle on Kolbe, and from the depths, Ireland mustered one last sustained assault. The team, forwards and backs engineered the position, but it was no mere bagatelle when Frawley dropped back in the pocket. It was the moment; he was the man. A brilliant, brilliant win. Series shared.

Scoring sequence

5 mins: Crowley penalty, 0-3; 13: Murray try, Crowley conversion, 0-10; 17: Pollard penalty, 3-10; 34: Pollard penalty, 6-10; 36: Crowley penalty, 6-13; 40(+1): Crowley penalty, 6-16. Halftime: 6-16. 44: Pollard penalty, 9-16; 47: Pollard penalty, 12-16; 52: Pollard penalty, 15-16; 56: Pollard penalty, 18-16; 58: Crowley penalty, 18-19; 60: Pollard penalty, 21-19; 64: Pollard penalty, 24-19; 69: Frawley drop goal, 24-22; 80: Frawley drop goal, 24-25.

South Africa: W le Roux (Bulls); C Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), J Kriel (Canon Eagles), D de Allende (Wild Knights), K-L Arendse (Bulls); H Pollard (Leicester Tigers), F de Klerk (Canon Eagles); O Nche (Sharks), B Mbonambi (Sharks), F Malherbe (Stormers); E Etzebeth (Sharks), F Mostert (Honda Heat); S Kolisi (Racing 92, capt), P-S du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), K Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs).

Replacements: S Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) for le Roux (HIA) (2 mins), RG Snyman (Leinster) for Etzebeth (blood) (6-16 mins), Snyman for Mostert (16 mins), G Williams (Sharks) for de Klerk (44 mins), M Marx (Kubota Spears) for Mbonambi (45 mins), V Koch (Sharks) for Malherbe (45 mins), M van Staden (Bulls) for Kolisi (50 mins), G Steenekamp (Bulls) for Nche (57 mins), S Moerat (Stormers) for Etzebeth (71-74 mins).

Ireland: J Osborne (Leinster); C Nash (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Crowley (Munster), C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); J McCarthy (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: F Bealham (Connacht) for Furlong (44 mins), C Healy (Leinster) for Porter (57 mins), R Baird (Leinster) for Ryan (57 mins), P O’Mahony (Munster) for van der Flier (57 mins), C Blade (Connacht) for Murray (58 mins), C Frawley (Leinster) for Crowley (58 mins), R Herring (Ulster) for Kelleher (64 mins), S McCloskey (Ulster) for Nash (66 mins).

Yellow card: C Doris (Ireland) (47 mins).

Referee: K Dickson (England)