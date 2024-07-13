South Africa 24 Ireland 25: How the players rated in Durban

15 J Osborne: Made some rookie errors but again was sound under high balls, got on the ball and ran a great line for Conor Murray’s try. Rating: 7

14 C Nash: Got more involved this week, kept busy and contested a few crossfield kicks as well as putting in a heavy tackling shift. Rating: 7

13 G Ringrose: Sorted out the fringe defence and was everywhere in the first half, his cover back to turnover Kwagga Smith crucial. Rating: 8

12 R Henshaw: As always, gave everything both sides of the ball and his was the pass to put Murray through for Ireland’s first half try. Rating: 7

11 J Lowe: Quiet match for him. Got a run going early in the first half but didn’t threaten as much as last week and a few kicking errors. Solid under the high ball late on. Rating: 7

10 J Crowley: Kicking from the tee was good with a mixed bag from hand. Always looking to change up the game but not everything came off. Rating: 7

So SLICK. So SMOOTH 😮‍💨



Conor Murray finishes off a WONDERFUL Ireland try 👏 pic.twitter.com/ddsATKSnTC — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 13, 2024

9 C Murray: Showed poise and experience throughout. A different player to Casey but again came in with another try when needed. Rating: 8

1 A Porter: Bloodied and ferocious throughout. Yet the scrum was an issue for Ireland. But in a battle, Porter fights. Rating: 8

2 R Kelleher: Got involved from the off with a hit on Kwagga Smith setting a good tone for others. As always, eager to tackle and make yards. Rating: 7

3 T Furlong: Knocked RG Snyman back on the half hour. Again, had scrum issues but was a tackle machine and took hard yards when asked. Rating: 7

Ireland's Joe McCarthy and South Africa's Grant Williams. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

4 J McCarthy: Did some great things with turnovers and made plenty of yards with an early carry. Gave away a few penalties too against huge opposition. Rating: 8

5 J Ryan: Another tireless worker both sides of the ball. He also nicked two Springbok lineouts in the second half at important times. Rating: 8

6 T Beirne: Rarely does not empty himself on the pitch and this was another example with an eye catching takedown of Kolisi in the second half. Rating: 8

7 J Van der Flier: His work rate went up when Doris was yellow carded. Fewer carries but huge tackle count and commitment. Rating: 7

8 C Doris: His yellow card was correct but his on pitch leadership and ability to take the ball and make yards was outstanding throughout. Rating: 9

Andy Farrell: Made a lot of changes to key positions during the game and he is judged on outcomes when he does that. It worked for him this week with a collective input for the ferocious physical battle and then some magic from a team that didn’t blink. Rating: 9

CIARAN FRAWLEY WITH A LAST-GASP WINNER 😯



Ireland have BEATEN the world champions South Africa 🤩🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZIQZWvv5T0 — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 13, 2024

Replacements: What can you say about Ciarán Frawley? What Leinster would have given for him to land drop kicks under pressure. The bench came on and did what they were expected to do, take the team to the end of the match stronger. They did that in spades. Rating: 9