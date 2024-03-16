Ireland v Scotland: Live updates as Ireland look to claim Six Nations title

Both Scotland and Ireland would have dreamed of it being the final leg of a shot at the Grand Slam and, accordingly, they each have what-might-have-been narratives from the 2024 Guinness Six Nations, up to and including decidedly deflating defeats just a week ago. — Gerry Thornley

As for Scotland, their headline team news is the inclusion of Stafford McDowell at 12. Sione Tuipulotu is injured, while Cam Redpath is relegated to the bench. McDowell is included, as John O’Sullivan writes, to deal with the physical threat of Bundee Aki in the Irish midfield.

Let’s start with today’s team news. Ireland have gone for an unchanged starting XV as Andy Farrell gives his charges an opportunity to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat. The only real question mark was Calvin Nash, who departed proceedings at Twickenham due to a HIA. He’s gone through the return to play process and is good to go.

On the bench, the 6-2 split is gone with Garry Ringrose back on the bench. Ciarán Frawley hasn’t made it through his own HIA process, so Harry Byrne is promoted to the bench. Iain Henderson misses out given the abandoning of the 6-2.

Hello all and welcome to live coverage of what is the final Saturday of the Six Nations! Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as it happens from Ireland’s clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

For Ireland, the equation is simple. Win, and the title is theirs, even after last weekend’s defeat to England at Twickenham.