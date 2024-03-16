Ireland v Scotland: How the Irish players rated at the Aviva

15 Jordan Larmour

Settled quickly following his late introduction to the starting line-up, assured in most of what all he did before the interval without getting much opportunity in attack. The second half, one handling error aside, was a case of more of the same. Rating: 6.

14 Calvin Nash

He was very strong in his carrying game and robust in the collisions on both sides of the ball. One great piece of tidying up late in the first half. Might have scored a try if he hadn’t gone for a second step inside but overall, a fine performance. Rating: 7.

13 Robbie Henshaw

He tried to realign Ireland’s lateral attack from time to time by straightening or looking for space back against the grain and fought tooth and nail to batter his way into and through cluttered corridors. Ireland’s best player, despite a late missed tackle that will hurt. Rating: 8.

12 Bundee Aki

A missed tackle on Stafford McDowall aside, he was one of the few Irish players to regularly get over the gain-line and that industry translated to 10 carries, 12 tackles and two defenders beaten. A brilliant tournament from the Connacht centre. Rating: 7.

11 James Lowe

Huge work-rate and most of it at a high level, the odd errant kicking decision aside, few worked harder to get his team going in attack, either occupying multiple tacklers or offloading to good effect. Rating: 7.

10 Jack Crowley

A mixed bag with his kicking – his kicking to touch was top notch – not so much the decisions, just the execution on a couple of occasions, he needed to take the ball a little flatter and at pace to threaten the Scottish defence, but a solid game before switching to fullback. Rating: 7.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

He passed the ball on 103 occasions, made a couple of key tackles, his box-kicking was on the money and his covering was first class. He sniped too and tried to bring others into the game while especially after the interval ensured a high tempo. Quality contribution. Rating: 8.

1 Andrew Porter

Typically industrious in his output, dominant on his side of the scrum, forcing a penalty and his performance was rewarded with a try, which exemplified his best assets of pace and power when coming on to the ball. Rating: 8.

2 Dan Sheehan

He was very effective in all aspects of the game, flawless throwing, making metres (43), winning turnovers, beating defenders and in notching his fifth try of the tournament before being replaced for the final quarter. Rating: 7.

3 Tadhg Furlong

Shades of his very best and omnipresent, he won a scrum penalty, had a huge tackle count, was an outlier in Irish terms in being able to muscle his way through heavy traffic better than most and should have celebrated with a try that was harshly disallowed before going off for a HIA. Rating: 8.

4 Joe McCarthy

A superb strip tackle on Zander Fagerson averted a dangerous situation, conceded a penalty for offside and showed power and footwork on one occasion to beat a couple of tacklers. He worked diligently for his team. Rating: 6.

5 Tadhg Beirne

Work-rate couldn’t be faulted, a regular lineout option, couldn’t influence the game in his usual manner at the breakdown but when attitude and application were important in a scrappy contest he kept plugging away. Rating: 6

6 Peter O’Mahony

Excelled in defence, made 12 tackles, carried on 10 occasions, won lineout ball, fought for every inch, and kept his team focused when the collective performance lacked cohesion. If it is his last cap, he can allow himself to reflect fondly on it. Rating: 7.

7 Josh van der Flier

Another who rolled up his sleeves but lacked the quality input of his display at Twickenham. A couple of handling errors but like his team-mates he worked hard to try to fight through the torpor of the general display. Rating: 6

8 Caelan Doris

There was a touch of the curate’s egg, worked very hard but like the majority of the team not without mistakes. At his best his footwork and game appreciation sets him apart and even when things were rough, he toughed it out. Rating: 6.

Replacements: Finlay Bealham won a scrum penalty, Rónan Kelleher, one lineout aside, had the biggest impact off the bench while for the remainder it was more about making tackles. Garry Ringrose might have had a try but for a slightly unsympathetic pass. Rating: 6

Coach: Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to a second successive Six Nations Championship and but for an off-colour ending to the game in Twickenham could have racked up a second Grand Slam. Coming off the disappointment of the World Cup exit, this was a fine effort to win four from five matches. Rating: 7