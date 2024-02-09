Ireland team v Italy: Andy Farrell makes six changes, including four in the pack

Ryan Baird is one of six changes to the Ireland team that will face Italy in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the starting line-up for Ireland’s opening 38-17 victory over France in Marseille last Friday for their second match in the Six Nations against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Four of the alterations are in the pack, where Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan are all promoted from the replacements after their positive impacts against France, while in the backs Craig Casey and Stuart McCloskey are brought in from outside last week’s matchday squad to start.

Of last week’s starting XV, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park are named among the replacements, while Bundee Aki, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony are not in the 23.

Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Harry Byrne and Jordan Larmour are all promoted to the matchday squad as Ireland revert to a more conventional 5-3 split on the bench. Cian Healy, Conor Murray and Ciarán Frawley also drop out of the match-day squad.

Caelan Doris shifts to openside as Conan is named at number eight and, interestingly, is also named as captain after taking over that role when O’Mahony made way in the Stade Vélodrome.

McCloskey will partner Robbie Henshaw as, unsurprisingly, Garry Ringrose is not being risked. Instead, he will be given an additional two weeks to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained in Leinster’s win in Leicester three weeks ago and which ruled him out of last week’s opener.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Calvin Nash (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster).