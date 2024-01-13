Champions Cup Live - Toulon vs Munster

Toulon has a reputation as one of the more hostile French grounds to visit. It’s not difficult to see why.

“The style of rugby, the detail, the work-rate that’s required to play here is nothing that I’ve known before. It was like: ‘Okay this is the standard so I need to really focus on that and get up to speed’. But the lads and the coaching staff have been incredible to put in time with me and have the patience to explain what is required and then giving you the confidence to go out there and do it.” — Antoine Frisch

Our man in Toulon, Gerry Thornley, sat down with Antoine Frisch during the week for an interview. Frisch’s story is a fascinating one, featuring bilingualism and a desire to play for Ireland despite his French and English background.

Having played for both Rouen in France and Bristol in the Premiership, Frisch offers some fascinating insight into the difference between playing elsewhere and for an Irish province.

He is also adamant that, despite his many options, his ambition has always been to pull on a green jersey.

Munster's Antoine Frisch spoke to Gerry Thornley in the build up to the clash with Toulon. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Here is how today’s home side lines up.

Straight away, that backline stands out. Former Wales international Dan Biggar is at 10, Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu is at 13, while All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku is at wing. Alongside him is Fiji international and sevens Olympic gold medallist Jiuta Wainiqolo and France international Melvyn Jaminet, who has impressed for Toulon since his move from Toulouse.

Let’s look at the team news, starting with Munster.

What a difference a few big names coming off the injury list can make. Peter O’Mahony is finally back in the backrow, meaning Tom Ahern shifts into the secondrow for the first time in weeks. Hooker Niall Scannell and centre Alex Nankivell return from injury as well, as does Joey Carbery who is on the bench. Jack Crowley starts at outhalf in a halfback pairing also featuring Craig Casey.

Tadhg Beirne captains the side from lock.

Munster drew with Bayonne in round one before capitulating to defeat away to Exeter at Sandy Park in the two rounds that took place before Christmas. That leaves them fourth of six teams in pool three, albeit they are level on points with Bayonne and only one point ahead of Toulon - the two teams behind them.

Being bottom of the pool illustrates Toulon’s tough time of it in this competition so far this season. They lost at home to Exeter in dramatic fashion in round one, Henry Slade kicking a last minute conversion to snatch the result, before falling to a. resurgent Northampton away in round two.

Put simply, both sides are desperate for a win today, ideally with a bonus point. We’re not quite in ‘lose and you’re out territory’, given so many teams do qualify for the round of 16, but we’re not far off.

Hello all and welcome to another round of Champions Cup rugby.

Nathan Johns here with you for the afternoon to guide you through two of the four games involving Irish provinces as round three of the competition gets underway. First up, the action is from the south of France, specifically the Stade Felix Mayol, where Munster go searching for a much-needed win against a Toulon side that also needs a dramatic uptick in fortunes.