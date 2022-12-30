Ulster vs Munster: Fekitoa returns as Crowley starts at outhalf

Malakai Fekitoa returns to the Munster side for the first time since October. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Ulster vs Munster, Sunday January 1st, Kingspan Stadium, 5.15pm kick-off, live on TG4

Malakai Fekitoa returns to the starting line-up for the first time since October ahead of Munster’s New Year’s Day trip to Belfast to take on Ulster. The Tonga international is one of six personnel and two positional changes made by Graham Rowntree from the side that was defeated by Leinster on St Stephen’s Day.

Jack Crowley shifts in from 12 to outhalf as Joey Carbery drops out of the matchday 23 altogether - Ben Healy is on the bench and in line for a fist appearance since the November victory over South Africa A. Paddy Patterson comes in at scrumhalf as Conor Murray drops to the bench; there is no Craig Casey in the 23.

In the backs, Antoine Frisch stays at 13 alongside Fekitoa at inside centre while Mike Haley returns from injury to start at fullback. Shane Daly moves out to the wing while Keith Earls keeps his place.

In the pack, Roman Salanoa, Kiran McDonald and Alex Kendellen come in for John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony respectively. Scott Buckely, Stephen Archer, Cian Hurley and Jack O’Sullivan all come onto the bench while Patrick Campbell remains in the 23 shirt after getting his name on the scoresheet against Leinster.

Ulster have been able to recall a quarter of Ireland internationals to their backline as Billy Burns, James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune all come back in, the latter making his first appearance since the November internationals. Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey and John Cooney round out a strong backline.

Up front, Duane Vermeulen, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reffell and Greg Jones all come into the side that worked past Connacht last time out. Iain Henderson and the frontrow of Rory Sutherland, Tom Stewart and Marty Moore all keep their place.

Jake Flannery will get the opportunity to line out against his former province as he takes his place on the bench.

Ulster: Stewart Moore; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Rory Sutherland, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore; Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt), Greg Jones, Sean Reffell, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Paddy Patterson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Kiran McDonald; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Cian Hurley, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.