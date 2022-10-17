Rónan Kelleher set to miss next month’s autumn internationals through injury

Ireland and Leinster hooker Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of next month’s autumn internationals due to a hamstring injury.

Kelleher and his team-mate Harry Byrne will both miss eight weeks due to hamstring injuries.

Will Connors had a procedure last week for a bicep injury suffered against the Sharks and will be unavailable for up to 12 weeks.

In more positive news for Leinster, Dave Kearney is expected to return to full training this week following his return from an adductor injury suffered against Ulster Rugby.

Caelan Doris came through the game at the weekend with no issues following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and it was a similar update for Ciarán Frawley who came through the game with no problems after his own return from a shoulder injury.

There are a number of players that require further assessment this week before a final decision will be made on their involvement against Munster at the Aviva on Saturday.

Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will continue to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week and subject to coming through, will be available for selection.

Hugo Keenan will also step up his rehabilitation this week from abdominal and knee injuries.

From the game at the weekend against Connacht Rugby, Jack Conan (eye), James Ryan (knee) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) require further assessment this week.

There were no further updates on: James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).