Leinster’s young guns front and centre in 26-21 pre-season victory over Harlequins at The Stoop

Rob Russell of Leinster and Tyrone Green of Harlequins compete for a high ball during the preseason friendly at the Twickenham Stoop. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

A young Leinster team outscored their hosts Harlequins by four tries to three in a 26-21 victory at The Stoop on Friday night. Head coach Leo Cullen will derive satisfaction from aspects of his side’s performance while providing a preseason blowout for a host of players.

Jason Jenkins and Charlie Ngatai make Leinster debuts in the starting team with the New Zealand centre conspicuous in his ability to occupy multiple tacklers on the gainline, while Jenkins was a forceful presence at ruck time; both were replaced after 40 minutes.

Ireland Under-20 internationals Sam Prendergast and Ben Brownlee also won first caps. There were some standout contributions from Jamie Osborne, Vakh Abdaladze, Michael Milne, Lee Barron and the excellent Max Deegan.

Leinster took the lead within 70 seconds, Will Connors caught the John McKee’s lineout throw and the hooker was at the back of the lineout maul to dot down. Ross Byrne kicked the conversion.

Quins eventually capitalised on a concerted period of dominance after 17 minutes, twice eviscerating the Leinster scrum and on the second occasion it enabled scrumhalf Lewis Gjaltema to race over untouched. Tommy Allan kicked the conversion to make it 7-7.

Leinster were lively in attack, looking to use the width of the pitch without being able to make definitive line breaks. Fullback Max O’Reilly demonstrated neat footwork while Osborne also looked composed on both sides of the ball. A scratch team is always going to lack a little coherence and that was manifest in several decisions, and at times execution.

Quins were sharper at the breakdown pilfering a couple of turnovers and with England number eight Alex Dombrandt an influential performer, the home side scored a second try through Cadan Murley.

Two Leinster replacements enjoyed an immediate impact. Milne was introduced at loosehead for Marcus Hanan, a reaction to Harlequins scrum dominance while Prendergast, younger brother of Connacht’s Cian, came on after Ross Byrne shipped a heavy knock in a tackle.

Milne’s influence was instantaneous, locking out a scrum five metres from the Harlequins line and then on hand to burrow over from close range for a try. Prendergast added the conversion to leave the sides level, 14-14 at half-time. Both teams made wholesale changes at the interval with Cullen opting to replace six of the starting team in one fell swoop.

Leinster regained the lead following a brilliant break by Deegan from the base of a scrum and a wonderful offload to fellow replacement Nick McCarthy who rode a couple of tackles to touch down. Nick David responded with a try for the home side, converted by Allan, to nudge the home side in front but Scott Penny burrowed over from close range with Prendergast adding the conversion to give the visitors a 26-21 advantage on 67 minutes, one they held to the final whistle.

Declan Kidney enjoyed a successful return to Cork as he watched his London Irish side beat Munster 19-14 at Musgrave Park to take the honours and the Jack Wakefield trophy. James Stokes gave the Exiles the lead, which Paddy Jackson converted while a second try, scored by Matt Williams, allowed the visitors to forge a 12-0 lead at the interval.

Replacement Mike Haley responded with a try for the home side after good work by replacements Paddy Patterson and Malakai Fekitoa. England wunderkind Henry Arundell scored a third try for the visitors before Patterson ducked and dived to touch down — Jack Crowley kicked both conversions — setting to give Munster a chance to rescue a win. Ultimately the came up short.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale runs in to score a late try in the preseason game against the Exeter Chiefs at the Kingspan Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Meanwhile at the Kingspan stadium Ulster beat the Exeter Chiefs 31-12 and among the moments to celebrate for Dan McFarland’s side was the return to competitive rugby of Jacob Stockdale, whose last game was almost a year ago against Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship.

The 26-year-old’s injury enforced sabbatical was down to an ankle injury that required surgery. He came on as a replacement in the second half and marked the occasion with his side’s fifth try in the 79th minute. Dundalk-born scrumhalf Michael McDonald won the player of the match accolade.

Ulster grabbed a couple of early tries through Ian Madigan and Rob Lyttle, the second courtesy of a clever kick from new outhalf Jake Flannery, who also converted. The home side added a third one minute before the interval through hirsute hooker John Andrew to lead 19-0 at half-time.

Luke Marshall added a fourth try on 56 minutes with Nathan Doak tagging on the conversion before Stockdale celebrated his return much to the delight of the home crowd.