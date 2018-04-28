Altior ends a fine season in style at Sandown

Champion Chase hero unbeaten in nine over fences after gutsy Celebration Chase win
 

Cheltenham Champion Chase hero Altior extended his unbeaten record over fences to nine with victory in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown Park.

Nicky Henderson’s stable star was sent off the 2-11 favourite for the two-mile Grade One and while Nico de Boinville had to give him a slap of the whip after the last, he found plenty up the Sandown hill to win with ease.

San Benedeto, a 33-1 shot, finished second with Gods Own third, as Altior followed up his Cheltenham Festival success.

De Boinville told ITV Racing: “He was pretty workmanlike, I have to say. I think Cheltenham left its mark.

“We have come here, it’s soft ground now, the rain’s got in a bit and I think he found it hard enough work.

“This is the mark of great champions, they can pull it out of the bag when they are up against the ropes.

“All credit to him as he retains his unbeaten record over fences.”

Asked about the possibility of stepping up in trip next term, De Boinville feels it would not be the best decision.

He added: “Against Might Bite? I don’t see the point in stepping up to three miles when you’ve got an outstanding Champion Chaser.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.