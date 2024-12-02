Galopin Des Champs named HRI’s 2024 Horse of the Year

The dual-Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs has been crowned Ireland’s 2024 Horse of the Year.

Willie Mullins’s star overcame Derby hero City Of Troy and star stayer Kyprios to receive the prestigious title at Monday night’s Horse Racing Ireland awards in Dublin.

Prior to landing back-to-back Gold Cups at Cheltenham in March, Galopin Des Champs also scored in the Irish Gold Cup and put up a superb performance last Christmas to land the Savills Chase at Leopardstown by 23 lengths.

He is set to line up in that race again later this month where he could take on stable companion Fact To File. The latter won last month’s John Durkan at Punchestown where Galopin’ ran third.

The 22nd year of the awards also saw the Aga Khan get a Contribution to the Industry prize from HRI.

The chairman of racing’s governing body, Nicky Hartery, said: “With these awards, we celebrate something more profound than achievements and investments. His highness the Aga Khan is not just a valued partner of the Irish racing community; he is one of us. We feel that he is part of the very fabric of our industry, and we have claimed him as one of our own.

“We are forever grateful for all his highness has done for Irish horse racing. His vision, dedication, and generosity has enriched our sport and strengthened our community in ways that will endure for generations.”

Monday night’s ceremony at the Mansion House also saw Willie Mullins win the National Hunt award while Aidan O’Brien was successful in the flat category. Both men are currently the reigning champion trainers in Ireland and Britain.

Fairyhouse is racecourse of the year for 2024, a prize partly judged on a public vote that saw almost 10,000 voters make their choice online.

JJ Slevin received the award for ride of the year after his effort to win last summer’s Galway Hurdle on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Nurburgring. It was judged best in an online poll that received over 4,000 votes.

HRI 2024 Award Winners:

Contribution to the Industry: The Aga Khan

Horse of the Year: Galopin Des Champs

Emerging Talent Award: James Ryan

National Hunt Award: Willie Mullins

National Hunt Achievement Award: Tom Gibney

Point-to-Point Award: David Christie

Flat Award: Aidan O’Brien

Flat Achievement Award: Gerry Keane

Racecourse of the Year: Fairyhouse

Ride of the Year Award: JJ Slevin