Judgment on John Shark Hanlon’s appeal against severity of suspension expected within 14 days

Trainer John Shark Hanlon, with Hewick, is waiting for judgment on his appeal against the severity of a 10-month suspension. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Trainer John Shark Hanlon plans to go ahead with sending up to 30 of his horses through the Doncaster sales ring next week after judgment on his appeal against the severity of a 10-month suspension on Monday was reserved. A decision is expected within 14 days.

Hanlon, one of racing’s most high-profile figures due to the success of his bargain buy King George VI Chase winner Hewick, is due to start his suspension on December 1st after last month’s decision by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) referrals panel that he had damaged the sport’s reputation.

It followed footage emerging on social media in June of the Co Kilkenny trainer’s branded horsebox pulling a trailer containing a dead horse. Hanlon apologised and explained that a tarpaulin covering the carcass had blown off in transit. He has said that the licence suspension as it stands could end his career.

Hanlon’s hearing in front of a three-man IHRB appeals panel chaired by Justice Peter Kelly ended on Monday afternoon and a spokesman for the regulatory body said: “The chairman indicated the panel would reserve a decision. They hope it will be delivered within 14 days.”

Afterwards, Hanlon commented: “I felt that we got a good hearing today. We’ll know within 14 days one way or the other. There’s nothing else I can say. The horses are going to the sale tomorrow week. I’ve no choice because I don’t know if I’m going to have a licence or not.”

The trainer has labelled his ban as “wrong” and predicted job losses at his yard if his suspension is unchanged. The referrals panel decision allows him to reapply for his license after five months if he complies with a series of conditions.

Hewick, famously bought by Hanlon for just €850, is set to make his first start since finishing runner-up in May’s French Champion Hurdle when he lines up in Wednesday’s Grade Three Chase at Punchestown.

Jordan Gainford, who missed out through injury on Hewick’s dramatic King George success last Christmas, will ride the diminutive star who will have to concede weight to eight opponents, including another top-flight performer in Conflated.

Punchestown’s new jumps campaign starts on Tuesday with a programme that includes Willie Mullins’s bumper filly Mummy Derry, a half-sister to Spillanes Tower, bidding to go one better than her Galway debut last month.

In other news, Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles could make a quick reappearance in this Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, after finishing third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe just over a week ago.

The Irish Derby hero is one of six O’Brien entries in the centrepiece to British Champions Day after Monday’s latest acceptance stage. Joseph O’Brien has also left in his Arc also-ran Al Riffa.

Tom Marquand on Economics (right) wins ahead of Ryan Moore on Auguste Rodin in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (Group One) at Leopardstown in September. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Top English middle-distance colt Economics, winner of last month’s Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, is a general 5-4 favourite to complete the big 10-furlong double, a feat achieved by O’Brien’s Magical in 2019.

His main market rival is the French gelding Calandagan who chased home City Of Troy in York’s Juddmonte International on his last start.

Economics’ rider Tom Marquand won the Champion Stakes on Addeybb in 2020 and said on Monday: “I had another spin on Economics a couple of weeks ago and he felt fantastic. He’ll have to contend with slower ground than in Ireland, but we are hopeful he’s versatile in that respect and that he’ll be just as effective.

“Winning the Irish Champion Stakes on him was a massive thrill. He had to fight for it, but he showed how good he is, and we are hoping he’ll show that class again and win the Ascot version.”

Henry Longfellow holds a Champion Stakes entry but also features alongside his stable companion Diego Velazquez in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Aidan O’Brien is pursuing a potential record-equalling fifth success in the mile highlight.

Perhaps the sole sure thing on Saturday is the prospect of testing ground, with the going described as heavy on the round course. With up to 25mm of rainfall predicted at Ascot by the weekend the likelihood is increasing of races on the round course being moved to the inner track.

O’Brien’s star stayer Kyprios is odds-on to go one better than last year in the Long Distance Cup and complete a flawless unbeaten season. The double-Gold Cup hero became the trainer’s most successful ever Group One performer with an eighth top-flight career success in the Prix Du Cadran earlier this month.