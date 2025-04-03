Aintree report: Lossiemouth takes full advantage as Constitution Hill falls again

Lossiemouth swept home to win the William Hill Aintree Hurdle as Constitution Hill left onlookers stunned again with another fall.

Nicky Henderson’s superstar was the even-money favourite to put his shock Champion Hurdle spill from Cheltenham firmly behind him, and after a smooth passage through the early stages he looked on track to do so.

Nico de Boinville had found himself boxed in approaching the penultimate flight, however, where both horse and rider hit the floor, as Willie Mullins’s Lossiemouth powered to the lead to score at 5-4 under Paul Townend from Wodhooh.

The win made it four from four for Mullins, at odds of 102-1, but his thoughts were with the Constitution Hill team. “I was disappointed for Michael [Buckley, owner), Nicky and Nico and the connections of Constitution Hill – and for racing.

READ MORE

“We came here knowing our mare was in good shape and we thought the [two-and-a-half-mile] trip would suit us this time [rather than two miles at Kempton], but we never got to find out.

“When Paul made his move it has eventually paid off, but I was wondering had he done it too soon.

“Nico has a great habit of looking like he is under pressure and then finding another bit in the last furlong. A couple of times we’ve thought we had Nico beat and he’s actually got a little bit up his sleeve, so I did wonder if Paul had played his cards too early, but it was gifted to him so what could he do.”

He added: “I’d imagine we’ll go to Punchestown now as long as she comes out of this all right, that’s our normal plan.

“I’m not getting into if she runs in the Champion or Mares’ though! State Man will be going for the Champion so we’ll probably keep them apart.”

Gaelic Warrior relished the extended distance to take the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase for the Mullins team.

Trained by Willie and partnered by his son and assistant Patrick, the 11-4 chance was patiently ridden as he stepped up to three miles and a furlong in the Grade One and jumped well throughout.

He made his move ahead of the home straight and was happily able to reel in Grey Dawning to make his rider the first amateur to win the contest. Stage Star took third place.

Patrick Mullins said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever ridden on the chase track here actually and it was a pleasant surprise when I was allowed to ride him after Paul [Townend] chose Embassy Gardens.

“He settled fantastic and jumped really well and jumped pretty straight. I thought he would stay because he’d won over three miles in a novice hurdle, but you don’t really know until you try open class.

“He has plenty of off days for a variety of reasons, but on a going day he’s very, very good.

“Today was left-handed and good ground and they were two things we thought were Achilles heels, so maybe it just depends what side of the bed he gets out of.

“He was on his best behaviour today and when he’s on his best behaviour he’s very hard to beat.”

Mullins said: “It’s great that Patrick was able to get on the horse, I thought Paul would ride him, but he chose Embassy Gardens [pulled up] – and he looked fine walking in, hopefully he just hit a nerve or something.

“Patrick’s main target was to get him round in one piece and then we all know he has the class.

“He didn’t fire in his two previous runs and he just wasn’t right for Cheltenham, but I thought we might as well run him here and it’s proved more than just that.”

Paul Townend aboard Murcia after winning the Boodles Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

Murcia claimed an easy victory in the Boodles Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle. The filly, trained by Mullins and ridden by Townend in the Honeysuckle colours of Kenny Alexander, was beaten in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham but bounced back under a positive ride to show her true talent.

Making the most of her weight allowance, the 11-4 winner led over the last to come home unchallenged, by six lengths from Live Conti.

Mullins said: “I wasn’t expecting anything like that. I was hoping better ground would make a difference and that she might finish in the first four.

“If you’re not in you can’t win is my motto. It was a big improvement on the nicer ground and physically carrying less weight has helped her, it’s a better weight for a mare.”

When asked if he was tempted by Punchestown, Mullins said: “Yes!

“Hopefully she’ll come out of that well and she seems a tough mare, we haven’t spared her this winter, but to put up a career-best in April is a good sign.

“It will make next year more difficult, but she’s a Grade One winner now, there’s a nice programme for the mares so after Punchestown she can have a nice break – unless we take her to Auteuil!”

Mullins also ran Willy De Houelle in the race but he suffered a fatal fall some way from home in the two-mile-one-furlong event.

His jockey Rachael Blackmore walked into the ambulance but was later reported to be uninjured.

Impaire Et Passe got the meeting at under way for Mullins with a neat success in the EBC Group Manifesto Novices’ Chase.

Ridden by Townend as a 9-4 chance, the seven-year-old – winner of last year’s Aintree Hurdle at this meeting – came into the fixture a fresh horse having skipped the Cheltenham Festival.

He travelled well throughout and after Harry Fry’s Gidleigh Park stood off one too far in the latter stages, took over perhaps sooner than liked. But he had plenty in hand, despite Gidleigh Park gamely sticking to his task, for a length-and-a-quarter success.

Nicky Henderson’s Arkle winner Jango Baie was sent off the 6-4 favourite, but he was always slightly playing catch up and try as he might he was another short head back in third.

Mullins said: “It was very good. The extra half-mile and the cheekpieces seemed to suit him and I think the fast pace seemed to suit him as well, so everything went according to plan.

“It was a trouble-free round and from my point in the stands, I didn’t see any mistakes, so he did it well.

“Simon [Munir] and Isaac [Souede, owners] were very keen to have a team to come to Aintree [in preference to Cheltenham], so that suited me fine.”

Henderson said of Jango Baie: “The other two hadn’t gone to Cheltenham so he’s done very well to go and do that.

“He’s come home strongly, like Cheltenham. I think we’ll nearly be starting next year over three [miles].

“We had him in the three-miler and it was a toss-up between the two races, it was as close as tossing a coin which race we went in.

“He’s an exciting horse, you’ve all seen him, he finishes well every time, he comes home very strong. He just hits a little flat spot which leaves him with a bit to do, but while at Cheltenham he was flat out all the way, at least he travelled today.

“I think he’s done really well as that had to be a hard race at Cheltenham. We’ll just have to see with the others as the week goes on, they’ve all been there and run well. I’m not panicking – yet!

“He might well be a King George horse.”