Munster hurling final tickets up to €50 for the stand

The tickets for the Munster SHC final between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds have been priced at €50 for the stand for adults and €40 for the terrace.

It is a €5 increase on last year’s final between Limerick and Clare at Semple Stadium and a €10 increase on the 2023 showdown.

Students and OAPs can avail of a €5 discount, while juvenile tickets will cost €10.

Tickets for the final, which takes place at 6pm on June 7th in Limerick, will not go on general sale and will be distributed through county boards.

By comparison, the Leinster council have made 20,000 tickets available for free for under-14s for the Leinster hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway in Croke Park on June 8th, a double-header that also includes Kildare against Laois in the Joe McDonagh final.

Tickets are €40 for the stand and €30 for Hill 16 for the final and are available on general sale.

The scheme reflects the struggle to fill Croke Park for recent finals, with only 24,483 for the last final between Kilkenny and Galway in 2023, and 35,484 for the final last year between Kilkenny and Dublin.

Meanwhile, the 44,023 capacity of TUS Gaelic Grounds is expected to sell out for the Munster final due to high demand.