Sanita Puspure dominates her heat in Bulgaria

Her winning time was the fastest of the day at the World Rowing Championships
Ireland’s Sanita Puspure on the way to winning her heat. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Sanita Puspure sent out a powerful message in her heat of the single sculls at the World Rowing Championships. She used the good conditions in Plovdiv in Bulgaria to utterly dominate her race, annexing the only semi-final place on offer. Puspure led right through and eventually finished 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Fie-Udby Erichsen of Denmark, an Olympic silver medallist in 2012.

The winning time of seven minutes 25.78 seconds was the fastest of the day. World champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland won her heat in 7:33.83.

The other positive result of the day for the Ireland team came from Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan. They had to find their way through a repechage to make the quarter-finals (top 24) in the pair. The bar was not high: top four of five, but the Ireland crew gave long-time leaders the Netherlands a proper test at the finish and took second.

The new Ireland lightweight men’s quadruple took third in their heat. There are 11 crews in this event, so the heat winner qualified directly for the final. Italy took up the challenge with aplomb. Ireland’s crew of Jake and Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Andrew Goff will have to contest a repechage.

The women’s double of Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley started well but faded back in the middle of their heat and finished sixth. The first two crews, Canada and the Netherlands, progressed to the semi-finals. Dukarska and Crowley face into a repechage.

World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Day Two (Irish interest)

Men

Pair - Repechage (Four to Quarter-Finals): The Netherlands 6:34.68 2 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:36.29, 3 Brazil 6:41.66, 4 Bulgaria 6:42.81.

Lightweight Quadruple Sculls- Heat Two (First to A Final; rest to Repechage): 1 Italy 5:48.03; 3 Ireland (F McCarthy, R Ballantine, J McCarthy, A Goff) 5:53.43.

Women

Double Sculls - Heat One (First Two to A/B Semi-Final; rest to Repechage): 1 Canada 6:54.02, 2 Netherlands 6:55.57; 6 Ireland (M Dukarska, A Crowley) 7:08.79.

Single Sculls - Heat One (Winner to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to Repechage): 1 Ireland (S Puspure) 7:25.78; 2 Denmark 7:39.93.

