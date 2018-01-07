NFL round-up: Titans and Falcons book spots in playoffs
Tennessee rally for heart-stopping 22-21 win over Kansas City, Falcons cruise past Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (R) tumbles as he is tackled by Tennessee Titan defenders in the first half of their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Musacchio/EPA
The Tennessee Titans were 21-3 down at the half but scored 19 unanswered points as they booked their ticket in the Divisional Round of the play-offs.
Marcus Mariota threw for two touchdowns — including one to himself — as the Titans saw off the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 at the Arrowhead Stadium.
A one-yard touchdown run from Kareem Hunt and 13-yard pass for six from Alex Smith to Travis Kelce had got the home side off to a dream start in the first quarter, with Demarcus Robinson finding the endzone just before half time.
But Mariota — 19 out of 31 for 205 yards — helped the Titans to their first playoff win for 14 years when he scored a touchdown in unlikely circumstances, having a pass deflected back into his hands and diving into the end zone.
The Atlanta Falcons toiled less in their 26-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, racing to a 13-0 lead and sealing the deal with an eight-yard touchdown for Julio Jones with 5:48 left in the game.
Matt Ryan completed 21 of 30 for 218 yards as the Falcons look to emulate last season’s play-off run which saw them make the Super Bowl.