Longford teenager Cian McPhillips takes gold in New York

The long Irish tradition at the 113th Millrose Games in New York took another fresh and exciting twist on Saturday night when rising distance running star Cian McPhillips beat some of the best high school runners in America to win the junior New Balance Invitational mile.

McPhillips clocked an impressive 4:10.95 in a tactical race, the 17-year-old from Moyne Community School in Longford last month clocking an Irish junior 1,500m record of 3:44.85.

Here he sat back at the 5,550-capacity Armory Arena, back in 11th after the first lap, moving up to fourth, before delivering his winning kick over the last two laps to win in style.

Britain’s Chris O’Hare won a second Wanamaker Mile after another fast-finishing last lap saw him first home in 3:55.61, while Andrew Coscoran continued his fine indoor season by finishing in the blanket finish than came just behind, clocking 3:57.83 in 10th place.