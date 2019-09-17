Katie Taylor set for November 2nd headline bout in Manchester

Bray boxer is already four-belt lightweight champion after win over Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor reacts after a majority decision win against Delfine Persoon during their WBA/WBO/IBF/WBC women’s lightweight unification fight at Madison Square Garden in June. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Katie Taylor will attempt to become a two-weight world champion in Manchester on November 2nd where she will headline the card.

Taylor will face an as yet unnamed opponent in her first bout since becoming the four-belt 135 pounds lightweight world champion after a narrow majority decision win over Belgium’s Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden in New York last time out.

According to The42.ie, the Bray woman will temporarily move up to 140 pounds for the bout for which her opponent will be confirmed at a press conference in Manchester later on Tuesday.

The card will also feature Manchester’s Anthony Crolla and young British boxer Joshua Buatsi in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd of 21,000 and the first headline fight for Taylor.

Incidentally, the fight will take place on the same day as the Rugby World Cup final.

