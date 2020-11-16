Inland Fisheries Ireland launches urban watercourse protection strategy

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched an updated guideline document, entitled Planning for Watercourses in the Urban Environment, which outlines an integrated watercourse protection strategy.

Developed through consultation with a range of experts, watercourses include rivers, lakes and streams which, if managed properly, can greatly improve the quality of life for people living in urban areas.

The strategy adopts a simple four-step approach to watercourse protection planning. The benefits range from better water quality to positive effects of nature and green areas for community well-being, recreation, health and even reduced levels of anti-social behaviour.

Francis O’Donnell, IFI’s chief executive, said: “Nature-based catchment management and a holistic approach to addressing our biodiversity and climate challenges are crucial for sustainable development. We hope these guidelines will be a useful resource for all of Irish society.”

To read the full document, visit: fisheriesireland.ie/extranet/fisheries-management-1/1756-ifi-urban-watercourses-planning-guide-2020-update.html.

Book launch

A unique children’s book focusing on the local history and mythology of the northwest Connemara region was launched last week in Galway, with Clifden RNLI lifeboats set to receive a portion of the proceeds from the sales of From Our Ancient Land to Bountiful Sea.

Local author and youth worker Marie Feeney has produced an informative and often humorous collection of local history and folklore tales, with illustrations by Gary Kendellen.

The collection includes narratives of the famous engineer Alexander Nimmo who designed many piers and bridges in the Connemara area and an educational blend of local history and myths that will appeal to locals and visitors alike.

Feeney’s first book, The Cleggan Disaster, comprehensively details the tragic drowning of 45 men from the fishing communities of Cleggan, Claddaghduff and Inishbofin and the Inishkeas.

At last week’s launch, Feeney said: “The coastline of Connemara, while exceptionally beautiful, is also treacherous. Thankfully we have a dedicated RNLI volunteer team who provide an invaluable service by saving lives each year. Every life matters and their maritime expertise is crucial.”

From Our Ancient Land to Bountiful Sea is now on sale in Connemara at The Clifden Bookshop, Letterfrack Country Shop, Gala Cleggan and Sweeney’s Claddaghduff. The book is also available at bookshop.inconnemara.ie. For more information, contact Feeney at 086 404 1339.

From our Ancient Land to Bountiful Sea - Stories of the Wild Atlantic Way, by Marie Feeney

Pandemic causing challenges for RNLI volunteers

The seventh episode of the BBC TV series Saving Lives at Sea will feature Lough Derg RNLI crew taking to the small screen on Tuesday, 17th November, at 8pm.

In the episode, viewers will see the crew rescue two kayakers who got into extreme difficulty in rough weather, alongside rescue stories from their colleagues at other stations and beaches around our coasts.

Owen Cavanagh, helm of Lough Derg lifeboat, said: “This year the pandemic has presented RNLI volunteers with additional challenges. Fundraising events have been cancelled and without support and donations from the public, we wouldn’t be able to save lives at sea.”

The late Des Johnston. RIP

A great loss to the fishing community

It is with great sadness I report the passing of renowned angler Des Johnston. Well known throughout the land for his kindness and helpfulness, his passing will be a great loss to the fishing community.

My sincere condolences are extended to his beloved wife and fishing partner Ann, and his extended family.

Ar dheis De go raibh a Anam dilis.

