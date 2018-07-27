Ennis’s busy schedule at Camphire international horse trials

Irish rider lying first, third and fourth in the one-star class for six-year-olds
File photograph

File photograph

 

The dressage phase of the Camphire international horse trials concluded late on Friday afternoon and there is a good mix of national flags at the top of the leaderboards.

In the long format CCI classes, China’s Alex Hua Tian leads at three-star level with Don Geniro, New Zealand’s Jonelle Price heads the two-star class on Hester while her compatriot, James Avery, tops the standings in the one-star competition with Seaflower.

In the short-format competitions, Britain-based Irish international Padraig McCarthy holds a narrow lead on Mr Chunky in the three-star class, another New Zealander, Jesse Campbell, lies in first place in the two-star with Diachello while Ireland’s Patricia Ryan currently holds sway in the open one-star competition with Drumloman Lad.

Ireland’s Sarah Ennis, who has five rides at the event, is lying first (Tullabeg Tango), third (MTH Shannondale Khaleesi) and fourth (Shanbo Sky Fall) in the one-star class for six-year-olds with Britain’s Joe Amos slotting into second with the Irish-bred gelding Carsonstown Do It Tomorrow.

Ireland’s international show jumping riders are once again in action on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend with the important Longines FEI nations’ cup of Great Britain taking place on Sunday afternoon at the Hickstead showgrounds in west Sussex.

