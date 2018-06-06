Cork’s Phil Healy breaks Irish women’s 100m record in Santry

Cork’s Phil Healy has broken the Irish women’s 100m record at a graded meeting in Santry on Wednesday evening.

Healy, a world indoor semi-finalist earlier this year, ran the race in 11.28, taking 0.12 seconds off the existing record, which was held jointly by Ailis McSweeney (2010) and Amy Foster (2014).

100m Irish Record for Phil Healy 11.28 (Wind 2.0) pic.twitter.com/Uct0Au3yED — Jumping-The-Gun.com (@Jumping_The_Gun) June 6, 2018

The Bandon woman returned to the track shortly afterwards to set another outdoor personal best, this time in one of her specialist events, running the 400m in a time of 52.63 seconds.

Healy will be running at an elite international meeting in Geneva this weekend, where she will compete in the 200m and the 400m.