Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s father charged after threat to ‘beat him to death’

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s father will stand trial next year on charges that include abusing the double Olympic ­champion and threatening to “beat ­him to death”.

Ingebrigtsen, who won gold medals over 1,500m in Tokyo and 5,000m in Paris, also alleges that his father and former coach, Gjert, “punched and kicked” him over a 10-year period from when he was a schoolboy.

The Norwegian newspaper VG said it had seen the indictment and that state prosecutors have charged Gjert with beating two of his children at a time when he was also their coach.

According to the paper, Gjert is also accused of calling his son a “thug” and a “terrorist”, and threatened to “shame him and knock him out of health”. Ingebrigtsen snr denies the allegations. According to VG, the trial is likely to last about eight weeks, with 30 to 40 witnesses expected to be called.

The assistant attorney Mette Yvonne Larsen added: “This was as expected based on the evidence ­situation. It is a very serious indictment that extends over a period of many years.”

Gjert and his sons became part of a long-running and popular reality television show in Norway, but in 2022 he stepped down as the coach of “Team Ingebrigtsen”, apparently for ­medical reasons.

However, Jakob and his brothers Henrik and Filip – who are also accomplished middle-distance runners – subsequently called on the Norwegian athletics federation to help them avoid Gjert in ­international events, given their father coaches the 2023 world 1,500m bronze medallist, Narve Gilje Nordås.

“We have grown up with a father who has been very aggressive and controlling and who has used physical violence and threats as part of his upbringing,” the brothers wrote. “We still feel discomfort and fear which has been in us since childhood.”

According to VG, Jakob has since told investigators about the alleged physical and mental abuse both towards himself and his siblings.

“He has explained that he has been hit in the head several times by his father, Gjert,” the paper says. “In one situation, the abuse lasted for 15 to 30 minutes, the running star has explained to the police. Another episode concerns kicking. The situations Jakob Ingebrigtsen has explained in questioning extend over a number of years.

“Several other family members have given explanations that support what Jakob Ingebrigtsen has told in questioning, according to VG’s information.”

John Christian Elden and Heidi Reisvang, the lawyers acting for Gjert, maintain their client rejects the accusations and says “the decision on prosecution has been rushed”.

In comments made last year, Gjert added: “The statements they make are baseless. I have never used violence against my children. That I have weaknesses as a father, and have been too much of a coach, is a realisation I have also come to, albeit far too late.” - Guardian