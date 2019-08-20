Ben Healy finishes 30th on sixth stage of the Tour de l’Avenir in France

Following his stage victory on Monday, Ben Healy finished 30th on Tuesday’s sixth stage of the Tour de l’Avenir in France. The 18-year-old Irishman rolled in two minutes and 50 seconds behind the stage winner Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland), who got the better of Kaden Groves (Australia) in their sprint to the line in Privas.

Healy moves up 15 places in the general classification, and is now 30th overall, six minutes and 26 seconds behind the race leader Giovanni Aleotti (Italy). Fellow World Cycling Centre rider Daragh O’Mahony was 96th on the stage, and is 117th overall.

Healy remains remains third in the king of the mountains classification, while slipping from fourth to eighth overall in the points competition.

The riders have a rest day on Wednesday, with the event continuing on Thursday with the first of four mountain stages.

The race ends on Sunday.

Tour de l’Avenir, France:

Stage 6, Saint Julien Chapteuil to Privas: 1, Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 124 kilometres in 2 hours 55 mins 47 secs; 2, K. Groves (Australia) same time; 3, M. Jorgenson (United States) at 1 sec; 4, T. Bayer (Austria) same time; 5, J. Rutsch (Germany) at 3 secs

Irish: 30, B. Healy (World Cycling Centre) at 2 mins 50 secs; 96, D. O’Mahony (World Cycling Centre) at 20 mins 24 secs

General classification: 1, Giovanni Aleotti (Italy) 18 hours 38 mins 34 secs; 2, T. Foss (Norway) at 5 secs; 3, D. Luscher (Switzerland) at 18 secs; 4, S. Bissegger (Switzerland) at 26 secs; 5, S. Battistella (Italy) at 30 secs. Irish: 30, B. Healy (World Cycling Centre) at 6 mins 26 secs; 117, D. O’Mahony (World Cycling Centre) at 1 hour 3 mins 18 secs

Points: 1, Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) 54; 2, M. Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) 49; 3, S. Bissegger (Switzerland), Irish: 8, B. Healy (World Cycling Centre) 33

Mountains: 1, Giovanni Aleotti (Italy) 26 points; 2, S. Guglielmi (France) 15; 3, B. Healy (World Cycling Centre) 10