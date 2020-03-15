International and domestic cycling events cancelled after Paris-Nice ends early

After the shortening of the prestigious Paris-Nice race by one day, the UCI has taken a far wider-reaching measure in relation to Covid-19, announcing on Sunday that it has asked all race organisers to “cancel any cycling event on the UCI international calendar in territories identified at risk by the WHO [World Health Organisation].” It said that the decision was being taken in order to safeguard the safety of athletes.

Although the UCI didn’t name a provisional end point for the suspension of races, it said that it was shelving the awarding of points for all events on its calendar until at least April 3rd. It has also proposed to the International Olympic Committee and the International Paracycling Committee that qualification for this year’s Games in the BMX freestyle, BMX racing, mountain bike and paracycling categories be halted at this point in time, with current points used to determine who competes in Tokyo.

Separately, the organisers of the Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders Classics have both admitted that their events are unlikely to be held next month. Giro d’Italia organisers RCS Sport said in recent days that the race would be postponed from its planned start date on May 9th. It hopes to run it later this year.

At home, Irish race organisers have also taken the decision to shelve events. These include the Rás Mumhan, the Tour of the North and the Gorey 3-day. All were due to take place on Easter weekend. Cycling Ireland has also instructed all clubs to cancel group training sessions.

UCI president David Lappartient explained why the international body had taken the decision. “The international situation linked to the coronavirus has accelerated sharply recently, especially in Europe, which has pushed the authorities to take drastic measures that have a major impact on our sport in particular.

“Faced with this unprecedented and changing situation, we must adapt and take necessary measures to guarantee, as far as possible, the security of people at our events as well as sporting equity. With the strong decisions taken concerning the UCI international calendar and the Olympic qualification procedure, we are providing the awaited answers for people in our sport.

“The challenges we face in light of the current situation require all members of the cycling family and of the Olympic movement to be innovative, strong and united.”

Tour de France organiser ASO has said that it still hopes the Tour de France will go ahead in July.