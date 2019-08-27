Angling Notes: Galway Bay Hotel to host fly-fishing extravaganza

Ireland’s fly-fishing extravaganza will again feature the largest group of fly tyers and game angling stands as 60 of the world’s best tyers gather at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill on November 9th and 10th to participate in the 10th Irish Fly Fair and International Angling Show.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see some of the finest fly dressers practice their art, while champion casters will be on hand to demonstrate and advise on fishing tactics. The tackle trade will also be well represented with a huge range of trade stands including tackle, outdoor clothing and fly-tying gear to suit all facets of the sport.

Experts like Charles Jardine and Irish favourites, Tom ‘Doc’ Sullivan and Prof Ken Whelan will host talks on a variety of angling-related topics and the Veniard youth fly tying competition will give young people a chance to show off their skills.

Well known angler and host Stevie Munn, said “This is the best fly fishing and fly-tying show in Europe and one not to be missed. Many visitors and families come for the weekend to experience the atmosphere of the show. Angling needs feel good events like this,” he said.

For more details, see www.irishflyfair.com or anglingclassics@aol.com.

Fishing courses on Drowes Salmon Fishery in Leitrim

Professor Ken Whelan and Jason O’Riordan continue their excellent fishing courses with a weekend on the Drowes Salmon Fishery, Lareen, Co Leitrim from Friday (evening), August 30th to Sunday, September 1st, 2019.

The three-day event will encompass salmon behaviour, rod and line selection, fly/lure choice, single and double spey casting, snake roll and snap-T. Techniques for water levels and fish location.

The fee is €195 and to book, contact: ken@kenwhelan.info, +353 86 783 5900 or gamefishingireland@gmail.com. For location accommodation, contact https://drowessalmonfishery.ie.

A second course in the pipeline in which Prof Whelan and Martin McGarrigle are spearheading relates to water resources management training for community groups in Co Louth over the period September to November.

Suitable scenic images of waters in the county – freshwater and coastal – to include in the course and for publicity purposes, would be most welcome. These images could include, for example, the Boyne, Fane, Dee, Nanny, Carlingford, Dundalk Bay or Mornington.

Replies, please contact ken@kenwhelan.info or +353 86 783 5900.

RNLI crew member Laura Jackson will avail of the €1million training fund to attend the emergency procedures course in Poole, Dorset, on behalf of Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station.

Dorset hosting RNLI emergency procedures course

A million-euro training fund will see a recently recruited crew member of Dun Laoghaire lifeboat station travel to Poole, Dorset to participate in an emergency procedures course.

Laura Jackson from Bangor, Co Down and now living in Dun Laoghaire, was inspired to join up as a crew member of the RNLI because of her love of being on the water and all things boats.

The course will entail a variety of crucial subjects on how to deal with fires aboard lifeboats, how to ‘abandon ship’ in an emergency, team survival swimming, coping in a life-raft in simulated darkness, how to right a capsized inshore lifeboat and the importance of lifejackets. In addition, the sessions will include the correct use of flares, fire extinguishers and throw bags.

The training is funded by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a charitable foundation that helps to protect life and property by supporting engineering-related education, public engagement and application of research.

The Foundation has committed to funding the course for a second five-year period until December 2020. This additional funding of €1,208,400 brings their total support to just over €2,804,400 since 2008.

Third time lucky for World Cup on Lough Mask?

A third attempt to hold the final of the 63rd world cup trout fly angling championships on Lough Mask will take place next Sunday, 1st September. The previous two occasions were postponed because of inclement weather.

Black Jungle Cock Hopper fly, tied by irishflycraft@gmail.com.

Black jungle cock hopper

The black jungle cock hopper is a great all round pattern for browns and sea trout and is particularly suited for this stage of the season. Tied by irishflycraft@gmail.com.

