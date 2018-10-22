Angling News: Grand finale on Lough Sheelin as best wine served last

The last five days of the 2018 fishing season on Lough Sheelin were a turbulent mix of battling erratic weather and hooking confrontational trout, according to fisheries officer, Brenda Montgomery.

It was a grand finale, where, for many anglers the best wine was left to last with great catches averaging 3 to 4lbs with top weight hitting 8lbs.

Winter is fast approaching and Storm Callum slammed the door on Sheelin’s 2018 fishing season on Friday, October 12th. Winds of up to 76mph churned up the water and conditions were difficult and limiting for the last-minute angler.

Most anglers were forced into sheltered bays and inlets but despite the challenging environs a percentage of anglers did brave the elements and good fish were caught.

Midweek was the pick of the days when a summer-type heat enveloped the lake and fishing was good. Heaviest trout for the week and the season was an eight-pounder caught by Tallaght angler Dominic Murphy, and the total number recorded reached 55.

The storm also put paid to angling on the last day of the season on Lough Lein in Killarney.

However, on days leading up to the storm, fishing was particularly good with catches of 10 per boat recorded.

Galway hosts Ireland’s top fly-fishing show on November 10th/11th



Ireland’s biggest fly-fishing extravaganza will again host leading fly dressers, fly casters and angling celebrities at the 9th Irish Fly Fair and International Angling Show in the Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill on the 10th and 11th of November, 2018.

Throughout the two-day event, qualified APGAI instructors will give free casting and fly-tying lessons and the tackle trade will be well represented with a huge range of trade stands. Talks on angling related topics by Irish favourites, Dr Ken Whelan and Tom ‘Doc’ Sullivan and many others are always much sought after by those present.

The Veniard youth fly tying competition will give the younger generation a chance to show what they can do and win some fabulous prizes including a Regal vice.

“This is the undisputed best fly fishing show in Ireland and one not to be missed. Please come along and give your support, angling needs feel-good events like this,” said event organiser Stevie Munn said.

For more details contact Stevie at anglingclassics@aol.com.

Ireland’s U-16 and U-21 teams with managers who participated in world shore championships in Portugal.

U-16 Ireland sea angling team claim silver medal in Portugal



Congratulations are extended to the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers U-16 and U-21 teams who travelled to Manta Rota, Vila Real de Santo Antonio in Portugal to compete in the 27th world shore championships. A special ‘hats off’ goes to the U-16 team who finished in the silver medal position.

Qualification to participate at the highest level started last year when anglers competed at club level in provincial championships. The top five from each province then challenged at national level and the top six overall were duly selected to represent Ireland.

The championship was held on a catch and release basis with points awarded. Species caught included mullet, sole, garfish, bream, bass, goldline, weaver, turbot and mackerel.

Ireland will host this prestigious event in 2020.

Irish U-16 team: E Foley, F Healy, B Barron, F McCarthy, D Byrne and E Ryan. U-21 team: R Blair, S Carley, D Farrelly, C O’Leary, K Farrelly and J Melly. Managers: J Snoddy, J Byrne, B Cooke and D Ryan.

Plan to boost salmon stocks in River Dee in Wales



National Resources Wales (NRW) is delivering a project to boost future salmon stocks in the River Dee. The work involves creating an additional spawning area for salmon in the Afon Tryweryn, one of the main tributaries to the river Dee, and requires importing 180 tons of gravel to create a better environment for fish to spawn.

NRW’s Gethin Morris, said: “Creating ideal spawning conditions will, in time, boost the salmon population in the River Dee. This is a long-term project as we look forward to seeing the first fish returning to the Afon Tryweryn to spawn in about five years.”

Tropical saltwater fly fishing course in Mexico



Located within the Sian Ka’an Reserve in Ascension Bay, Mexico, the Punta Allen Fishing Club offers exceptional flats fishing for permit, bonefish and tarpon from 24th April – May 1st, 2019.

It’s the perfect destination to learn the basics of tropical saltwater fly fishing or to improve your skills, with a qualified instructor and experienced local guides.

The cost is US$2,500 per person, based on a shared twin room, shared boat, seven nights’ full board and six days’ tuition and guided fishing. Single rooms are available for a small supplement.

For further information, contact 020 7484 1000 or nick.hart@farlows.co.uk.

Hatching Sedge. Tied by Jimmy Tyrrell (irishflycraft@gmail.com).

angling@irishtimes.com.