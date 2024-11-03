Hockey

Loreto back to winning ways in Hockey League

Defending champions seven points clear at the top of the table

Loreto's victory keeps them seven points clear of Old Alexandra at the top of the table. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Sun Nov 03 2024 - 12:26

After dropping their first points of the EY Hockey League season the week before, in a 1-1 draw with Catholic Institute, Loreto got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Ards 4-1. That victory keeps them seven points clear of Old Alexandra at the top of the table, the defence of their title going smoothly so far.

A double from Yasmin Pratt sent Loreto on their way, but it was a much tighter affair between Alexandra and Pegasus. Sharon Seaton’s 36th-minute goal gave the Dublin side the points, this the first defeat of the campaign for Pegasus.

Institute dropped to third in the table after losing 2-1 away to Pembroke Wanderers, Milla Fulton getting the winner after Naomi Carroll had levelled for the Limerick club following Charlotte Cope’s opener. A Matilde Errico goal sealed the points for Railway Union against Ulster Elks, while in the battle of the colleges UCD beat UCC 4-2.

Hockey League: Old Alexandra 1 (S Seaton), Pegasus 0; UCD 4 (L O’Shea, A Griffin, L Moore, E Paul), UCC 2 (J McCarthy, R Murphy); Pembroke Wanderers 2 (C Cope, M Fulton), Catholic Institute 1 (N Carroll); Railway Union 1 (M Errico), Ulster Elks 0; Loreto 4 (N Torrans, Y Pratt 2, R Kelly), Ards 1 (N Grundie).

