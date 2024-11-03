Loreto back to winning ways in Hockey League

Loreto's victory keeps them seven points clear of Old Alexandra at the top of the table. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

After dropping their first points of the EY Hockey League season the week before, in a 1-1 draw with Catholic Institute, Loreto got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Ards 4-1. That victory keeps them seven points clear of Old Alexandra at the top of the table, the defence of their title going smoothly so far.

A double from Yasmin Pratt sent Loreto on their way, but it was a much tighter affair between Alexandra and Pegasus. Sharon Seaton’s 36th-minute goal gave the Dublin side the points, this the first defeat of the campaign for Pegasus.

Institute dropped to third in the table after losing 2-1 away to Pembroke Wanderers, Milla Fulton getting the winner after Naomi Carroll had levelled for the Limerick club following Charlotte Cope’s opener. A Matilde Errico goal sealed the points for Railway Union against Ulster Elks, while in the battle of the colleges UCD beat UCC 4-2.

Hockey League: Old Alexandra 1 (S Seaton), Pegasus 0; UCD 4 (L O’Shea, A Griffin, L Moore, E Paul), UCC 2 (J McCarthy, R Murphy); Pembroke Wanderers 2 (C Cope, M Fulton), Catholic Institute 1 (N Carroll); Railway Union 1 (M Errico), Ulster Elks 0; Loreto 4 (N Torrans, Y Pratt 2, R Kelly), Ards 1 (N Grundie).