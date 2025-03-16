Women’s hockey: Railway and Loreto to contest all-Dublin cup final

Holders Railway Union and Loreto will meet in this year’s AIG Irish Senior Cup final, in what will be the first all-Dublin decider since 2014, after their respective semi-final wins over Catholic Institute and UCD on Saturday.

Having beaten Institute 1-0 in last May’s final, Railway got the better of the Limerick side again by the same scoreline, Maedbh Le Roux getting their winner from a first-quarter penalty corner. Institute had been bidding for their fourth final appearance in a row.

The goals flowed in the other semi-final, UCD coming from behind to lead 2-1 after conceding an early score, but Loreto came good. A Rachel Kelly hat-trick and another goal from Síofra O’Brien delivered a 4-2 victory.