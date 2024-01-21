Ireland’s men’s hockey team qualify for Olympics with defeat of Korea

Ireland 4 South Korea 3

Ireland’s men will be heading to Paris this summer after a 4-3 win over South Korea in a breathless third place play-off in Valencia on Sunday sealed Olympic qualification, goals from Matthew Nelson, Ben Johnson, John McKee and Shane O’Donoghue giving them victory in a rollercoaster of a game.

Ireland built 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 leads through the contest, but each time South Korea fought back - and they thought they had equalised late in the third quarter only for it be ruled out by the video umpire. Their cause wasn’t helped when their captain Lee Nam Yong was sinbinned for 10 of the final 15 minutes for a foul on Peter McKibbin.

But Ireland still had to endure an excruciatingly nerve-wracking last quarter as South Korea piled on the pressure as they desperately sought to level the game, but fine goalkeeping by David Harte and gutsy defending by the entire team saw them hang on.

READ MORE

Mission accomplished. It is only the second time since independence that the men have qualified for the Games, their only previous appearance coming in Rio eight years ago.

Ireland: D Harte; L Madeley, T Cross, S O’Donoghue, L Cole; S Murray (capt), M Robson, S Hyland; J McKee, M Nelson, D Walsh. Subs: K Marshall, J Carr, N Page, P McKibbin, J Lynch, J Duncan, B Johnson.

Full report to follow ...