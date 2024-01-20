Ireland women see Olympic dream die as Britain book passage to Paris

Ireland 1 Britain 2

Ireland’s Olympic qualifying dream is over after a 2-1 defeat to Britain in their third-place playoff in Valencia on Saturday ended their hopes of making it to their second successive Games.

They made Britain, bronze medallists in Tokyo three years ago, work hard for their victory, though, which came through goals from Sarah Jones in the second quarter and Katie Robertson in the last. Hannah McLoughlin converted a penalty corner with the last action of the game, but it was no more than a consolation score.

After losing their semi-final on penalty strokes to Spain, this was Ireland’s last chance to book their place in Paris, having made it to their first ever Olympics four years ago. But Britain, who haven’t failed to qualify for 20 years, proved more clinical with their chances.

Britain, then, take the last remaining qualifying spot for Paris, joining hosts France, Australia, the Netherlands, China, Argentina, South Africa, Germany, the United States, Japan, Belgium and Spain in the 12-team tournament.

READ MORE

Full report to follow

IRELAND: A McFerran; R Upton, H McLoughlin, E Curran, B Harper; S Hawkshaw, C Beggs, K McKee; N Carey, K Mullan (capt), N Carroll.

Subs: E Murphy, S McAuley, M Carey, S Torrans, E Neill, C Watkins, D Duke.

BRITAIN: S Heesh; A Toman, G Ansley, H Pearne-Webb (capt); S Jones, F Crackles, S Hamilton, L Owsley; H French, S Robertson, I Petter.

Subs: L Roper, A Costello, E Rayer, T Howard, K Robertson, M Pritchard, L Walker.