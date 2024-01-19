Spain the spoilsports again as Ireland’s men wait on Olympic qualification

Spain 2 Ireland 0

Spain are proving to be the bane of Irish hockey. A day after they beat Ireland’s women in a penalty shoot-out in the semi-finals of the Olympic qualifying tournament, they saw off the challenge of Ireland’s men, a 2-0 win seeing the hosts book their slot in Paris this summer and a place in Sunday’s final.

But like the women, who have one more qualifying chance when they play Britain in Saturday’s third place playoff (2.30 Irish time), the men can still qualify if they beat Belgium or South Korea in Sunday’s bronze-medal game (2.30).

This was a semi-final between two teams with starkly contrasting Olympic pedigrees, Spain having not failed to qualify since 1956, Ireland only making it to the Games once since independence, in Rio eight years ago. And with a world ranking of eighth, compared to Ireland’s 12th, the home side went in to the contest as firm favourites.

But in a wet and windy Valencia, Ireland held their own until the third quarter, when Spain scored both their goals, defending solidly until then and passing the ball crisply, using the full width of the pitch to stretch their opponents.

But after a quiet enough start to the game, two incisive passes from deep by Gerard Clapes created openings for Spain, ones Alvaro Iglesias and José Basterra failed to put to good use, before Clapes himself forced a fine save from David Harte.

Ireland’s first big chance came early in the second quarter when Daragh Walsh won them the game’s opening penalty corner. Lee Cole’s resulting shot was comfortably saved by Luis Calzado.

Scoreless at half-time then, just as it had been in the women’s game, Spain with the better chances and looking threatening on the counterattack, but Ireland playing well, if not clinical enough in the final third.

But Spain took charge in the third quarter, scoring twice from penalty corners. Before then Marc Reyne, in front of an open goal, had missed a sitter when he failed to control a cross from the right. But the lead came on 35 minutes when Cole brilliantly turned Basterra’s corner strike on to the left post only for Rafael Vilallonga to force the rebound past Harte.

And four minutes later it was 2-0, Marc Miralles’s sweep deflecting off Cole’s stick and into the goal. Johnny McKee came closest to pulling a score back when he was set up by Jeremy Duncan, but Calzado saved from the Banbridge forward.

Spain forced two more corners early in the final quarter before contenting themselves with soaking up Irish pressure, a double save by Calzado from Shane O’Donoghue three minutes from time putting the contest to bed.

Belgium, the reigning Olympics champions, and Korea, ranked 10th in the world, are meeting in today’s second semi-final. Both would be formidable opponents for Ireland, who lost 4-2 to the Belgians in their pool. Korea would be their preference, but either way, they’ll need a big, big performance on Sunday if they are to be Paris-bound.

IRELAND: D Harte, L Madeley, T Cross, S O’Donoghue, L Cole, S Murray (capt), M Robson, N Page, J McKee, D Walsh, J Duncan. Subs: K Marshall, M Nelson, P McKibbin, J Lynch, S Hyland, B Johnson.