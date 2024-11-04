Bohemians secure €24.7m in government funding for Dalymount Park redevelopment

Funding for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park was the largest allocation announced under the Government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Bohemians have been allocated €24.7 million in funding for the development of a new Dalymount Park. It is the largest grant of the €173 million announced as part of the Government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

Dublin GAA’s long-awaited Centre of Excellence at the Spawell facility in the south of the county has been allocated €7 million, while several multi-sport projects are also included in the list of 35 successful applications.

The overall Dalymount Park redevelopment is estimated to cost approximately €40 million, so the injection of almost €25 million is hugely significant in progressing the stadium plans.

The existing ground is to be demolished, with a new four-sided enclosed 8,000 capacity Uefa Category Three stadium to be built. The pitch is also to reorientated on the ‘preferred north-south axis’.

It is yet to be confirmed when work will commence, though it has been suggested Bohs will move out of Dalymount Park to a temporary home during the 2026 season.

Sligo Rovers have also received a €16.4 million cash injection for upgrade works at the Showgrounds, while €650,000 will go to floodlight improvements at Tallaght Stadium.

The €7 million for Dublin’s GAA Spawell project is to fund three full-size pitches, one synthetic pitch (all floodlit), an indoor training centre, gym, skills wall, sensory spaces, and changing rooms.

Funds for GAA Centres of Excellence in Roscommon (€5.5 million), Wexford (€3.5 million) and Clare (€3.2 million) have also been included in the allocations.

Morton Stadium in Santry has received €7 million for the development of an indoor athletic training facility with a full eight lane 100-metre track, high-jump area, gym, physiotherapy spaces, and changing rooms.

The support for several multi-sport projects indicates a growth in the model of cross-sport working partnerships.

The Cavan Regional Sports Campus has been allocated €19 million for the construction of a covered sports arena with a playing pitch and spectator seating. There will also be four GAA pitches, a hockey/multi-sport synthetic pitch, and a cricket practice area with catch-nets, all of which will be floodlit.

“This is a major stepping stone for Cavan GAA, Cavan LGFA and Cavan Camogie who signed a landmark memorandum of agreement for the shared use of facilities, earlier this year,” stated Cavan GAA.

Among the other multi-sport projects to be allocated funds are Sallins Park in Naas (€3 million), East Coast Hub in Gorey (€4.9 million), Shannonside Centre in Leitrim (€3.3 million), Hyde Park in Dalkey (€4.6 million), Letterkenny Regional Hub in Donegal (€8.7 million), Mayo Sports Campus (€7.5 million) and City North Arena in Limerick (€7.5 million).

Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne were in attendance at Dalymount Park on Monday to announce the timely pre-election funding.

“The advantages of engaging in sports, regardless of age, are profound both mentally and physically. To meet our ambitious goals of increasing participation in sports, it is essential to have facilities like these,” said Minister Martin.

Applications for the 2024 round of LSSIF closed on July 1st. Applications were assessed for funding of between €600,000 and €30 million.