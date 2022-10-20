Pegasus double-header will see unbeaten record tested

The pick of the weekend’s fixtures might prove to be the meeting of Old Alexandra and UCD. Photograph: Inpho

They’ve only picked up one win in their four EY Hockey League games so far, but Pegasus remain unbeaten in the new campaign, a record that should be put to the test this weekend when they host top-four sides Catholic Institute and Loreto at Queens on Saturday and Sunday.

The pick of the weekend’s fixtures, though, might prove to be the meeting of Old Alexandra and UCD, both sides also unbeaten thus far, sharing top spot in the table with 11 points apiece.

That game will be streamed live on Hockey Ireland’s YouTube channel.

Institute will warm up for their game against Pegasus with a Saturday fixture against bottom-of-the-table Belfast Harlequins, who have lost all five of their games to date.

Reigning champions Pembroke Wanderers will look to put a halt to their three-game losing streak when they visit Ards, while second-from-bottom Monkstown host Railway Union who are tied with Pegasus in fifth.

Hockey League - Saturday: UCD v Old Alexandra, Belfield, 1.0; Monkstown v Railway Union, Rathdown, 2,15; Ards v Pembroke Wanderers, Ards Park, 2.30; Belfast Harlequins v Catholic Institute, Deramore Park, 2.30; Pegasus v Loreto, Queens, 2.30. Sunday: Pegasus v Catholic Institute, Queens, 1.0.