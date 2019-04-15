Jack Nicklaus hails ‘fantastic’ Tiger Woods comeback

Eighteen-time major winner Jack Nicklaus was quick to congratulate Tiger Woods after watching him win his fifth Masters to complete a remarkable comeback story.

Woods’s victory by one shot at Augusta was his 15th major title, leaving him three behind Nicklaus’ all-time record. It was Woods’ first major in over a decade after multiple back surgeries and personal issues looked to have cut short his pursuit of Nicklaus.

“A big ‘well done’ from me to Tiger Woods!” Nicklaus wrote on Twitter. “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic.”

World leaders and some of the most decorated sports figures alike flooded social media to congratulate Woods.

“Congratulations to @TigerWoods,” tweeted US President Donald Trump, who earlier this year played golf with Woods. “A truly Great Champion!”

“Congratulations, Tiger!” wrote his predecessor in the Oval Office Barack Obama. “To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.”

“I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other,” tweeted 23-times tennis major winner Serena Williams.

Tiger’s comeback in numbers:

3,954 Days since victory over Rocco Mediate in a US Open playoff at Torrey Pines.

81 The victory is Woods’ 81st on the PGA Tour.

4 Number of back operations since March 2014.

1,199 Woods’ ranking in the world in November 2017. Victory at Augusta National means he will be sixth in today’s updated standings.

14 Years between Woods’ fourth and fifth Masters wins.

15 Career major wins, second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

683 Weeks he has spent at world number one, a record.

281 Consecutive weeks spent as the world’s best golfer, which is also a record.

1997 The year of his first major win, at the Masters.

5 Woods is one of five players to have won all four majors.