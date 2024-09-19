Rory McIlroy makes strong start at Wentworth despite iron head flying off after shot

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland inspects his club, after breaking it on the 12th hole. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth despite a bizarre incident that saw him lose the clubhead of his iron when hitting an approach into the green at the par 5 12th hole.

On McIlroy’s second shot from 179 yards from the middle of the fairway, the clubhead flew off the shaft but did not affect the shot, his approach coming to seven feet and he two-putted for birdie.

It was one of seven birdies in an impressive five-under-par 67, even if it ended up with a bogey at the 18th hole after a wild second shot that went out of bounds.

In another unusual incident, the world number three had to use his putter backwards from the fringe of the green after his ball nestled right at the water at the eighth hole. He two-putted from 30 feet for par.

READ MORE

McIlroy’s 67 was matched by Shane Lowry, the 2022 champion, and the Offaly man also had an eventful 12th hole, holing a 26-foot putt for eagle. Lowry had four other birdies, including one at the last hole, his single drop shot coming at the 13th. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, is also on five under.

Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard leads in the clubhouse on six-under-par after a 66.

Tom McKibbin is two under after the opening round after an up-and-down round of six birdies and four bogeys. Pádraig Harrington is one under after his opening round, with Simon Thornton two over.

"I've never seen that in person!" 😮



Rory McIlroy's club head goes FLYING down the fairway! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ObCaH3wn3Q — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 19, 2024