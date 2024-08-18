France’s David Ravetto secures maiden DP World Tour title in Prague

David Ravetto of France poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the Czech Masters at PGA National Oaks in Prague. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

David Ravetto claimed his maiden DP World Tour win with a stunning closing round of 64 as nearest challenger Jesper Svensson fell away at the 16th hole of the Czech Masters.

Ravetto, 27, set a fierce pace with six birdies on Sunday’s front nine in Prague to turn a one-shot overnight deficit to Svensson into a three-shot lead.

Svensson came back with a birdie at the 10th and was within one when Ravetto bogeyed the 12th, with both men securing birdies on the 13th and 15th before the key moment arrived.

Svensson found trouble off the 16th tee for the second day in succession but, in contrast to his astonishing rescue act on Saturday when he hit a 3-wood 311 yards out of the fairway into the heart of the green, this time he took four to reach the green and then three-putted.

READ MORE

Ravetto putted his ball close from just short of the green and tidied up for birdie to move to 23 under par and open a four-shot lead that he never relinquished.

He said: “I felt good all week, we had a strategy to just go and have fun and it worked well. Of course I had some pressure, I had shaky hands, but that’s what you practise for.

“Walking up the 18th after driving the middle of the fairway was a lot of emotion, I almost cracked and started crying on the fairway. When I saw my caddie and my girlfriend I couldn’t hold it in any more.

“I’m sure we’ll celebrate nicely – French guys, we know how to do it! There’s probably got to be something here tonight in Prague and maybe in Paris next week.”

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay joined Ravetto’s compatriots Adrien Saddier and Frederic Lacroix in a tie for third on 18 under par. English trio Brandon Robinson Thompson, Alex Fitzpatrick and Paul Waring shared sixth on 16 under alongside Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger.