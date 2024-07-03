Golf

Leona Maguire one shot clear after first round of Aramco Series event in London

Cavan native fires a bogey-free seven-under round of 66 in the first round of the $1 million event

Leona Maguire is one shot clear in London. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Philip Reid
Wed Jul 3 2024 - 20:13

Leona Maguire, a two-time career winner on the LPGA Tour but yet to secure a breakthrough win on the Ladies European Tour, opened with a magnificent bogey-free seven-under-par 66 to claim the first round lead in the $1 million Aramco Series by PIF event at The Centurion Club outside London.

In the novel event on the LET which features a team element as well as a separate individual tournament running simultaneously, Maguire laid down an early marker of intent on her return to Europe following a globe-trotting first part of the year that saw her play 14 tournaments – primarily in the United States but also in Asia – in a hectic schedule.

Maguire will focus mainly on Europe for the coming weeks – with two Majors, next week’s Evian and the AIG Women’s Open, and the Olympics in Paris – and got her work underway with a hugely impressive round in windy conditions to claim a one-stroke lead over Austria’s Sarah Schober.

Kildare golfer Lauren Walsh, in her rookie season on the LET, got off to a solid level par 73 – for tied-24th – but Solheim Cup star Charley Hull was forced to withdraw after just six holes due to illness.

Philip Reid

Philip Reid

Philip Reid is Golf Correspondent of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES