Leona Maguire one shot clear after first round of Aramco Series event in London

Leona Maguire, a two-time career winner on the LPGA Tour but yet to secure a breakthrough win on the Ladies European Tour, opened with a magnificent bogey-free seven-under-par 66 to claim the first round lead in the $1 million Aramco Series by PIF event at The Centurion Club outside London.

In the novel event on the LET which features a team element as well as a separate individual tournament running simultaneously, Maguire laid down an early marker of intent on her return to Europe following a globe-trotting first part of the year that saw her play 14 tournaments – primarily in the United States but also in Asia – in a hectic schedule.

Maguire will focus mainly on Europe for the coming weeks – with two Majors, next week’s Evian and the AIG Women’s Open, and the Olympics in Paris – and got her work underway with a hugely impressive round in windy conditions to claim a one-stroke lead over Austria’s Sarah Schober.

Kildare golfer Lauren Walsh, in her rookie season on the LET, got off to a solid level par 73 – for tied-24th – but Solheim Cup star Charley Hull was forced to withdraw after just six holes due to illness.