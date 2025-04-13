Rory McIlroy aims to enter golf’s pantheon: here are the five men who have won the grand slam

Rory McIlroy tosses his golf ball to the gallery on the 18th green after his two-stroke victory at the 143rd Open Championship at Hoylake in 2014. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A career grand slam involves a player winning all four majors – US Masters, British Open, US Open and USPGA Championship – over the course of their career. Rory McIlroy could becomes only the sixth man to achieve the feat, joining illustrious company in Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Here’s how the five earned their place in the pantheon.

Gene Sarazen (US): 7 major titles – 1 grand slam

Gene Sarazen driving at the 12th at Augusta in 1935.

Sarazen (1902-1999) was an Italian-American, born to Sicilian parents in Harrison, New York. A self-taught golfer, he progressed from being a caddie at his local club to the professional ranks when he was 19. He won 38 US PGA Tour events in a distinguished career, representing the US in six Ryder Cup events.

US Masters: 1 – 1935; US Open: 2 – 1922, 1932; British Open: 1 – 1932; US PGA: 3 – 1922, 1923, 1933

Ben Hogan (US): 9 major titles – 1 grand slam

Ben Hogan wins the British Open championship at Carnoustie in 1953. Photograph: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Hogan (1912-1997) was born in Stephensville, Texas, and is regarded as one of the game’s greats and critical to the development of the modern golf swing. In 1953, Hogan won five of the six events he entered, included a triple crown of majors. He couldn’t play in the PGA that year as it overlapped with his British Open win at Carnoustie. Only Tiger Woods equalled his feat of winning three majors in the one year.

US Masters: 2 – 1951, 1953; US Open: 4 – 1948, 1950, 1952, 1953; British Open: 1 – 1953; US PGA: 2 – 1946, 1948

Gary Player (South Africa): 9 major titles – 1 grand slam

Gary Player in action during the US Open in 1965. Photograph: Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Player (1935-present) was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and became a professional golfer by the age of 17. Player enjoyed 159 wins in his career, 24 of them on the US PGA tour. A supporter of apartheid, the South African faced protests at tournaments in the 1960s and 1970s before disavowing support in the 1980s.

US Masters: 3 – 1961, 1974, 1978; US Open: 1 – 1965; British Open: 3 – 1959, 1968, 1974; US PGA: 2 – 1962, 1972

Jack Nicklaus (US): 18 major titles – 3 grand slams

Jack Nicklaus with his wife Barbara after receiving the Open Championship Trophy at St Andrews, Scotland, in 1970.

Nicklaus (1940-present) was born in Columbus, Ohio. He took up golf at the age of 10 and his precocious talent came quickly to the fore as he dominated US school and college golf. Regarded as the game’s greatest exponent, with the possible exception of Tiger Woods, Nicklaus had 73 US Tour wins, while he has won more majors (18) than any other golfer.

US Masters: 6 – 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986; US Open: 4 – 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980; British Open: 3 – 1966, 1970, 1978; US PGA: 5 – 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980

Tiger Woods (US): 15 major titles – 3 grand slams

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole having sunk his last putt to win the 2019 US Masters. Photgraph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Woods (1975-present) was born in Cypress, California. Tiger, first name Eldrick, has won 82 official PGA Tour events and 41 European Tour events, including his 15 majors. Woods dominated the first decade of the 21st century, wining 13 of his 15 majors during these years, and was named AP athlete of the decade.

US Masters: 5 – 1997, 2002, 2002, 2005, 2019; US Open: 3 – 2000, 2002, 2008; British Open: 3 – 2000, 2005, 2006; US PGA: 4 – 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007