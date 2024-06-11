Jon Rahm withdraws from US Open due to foot injury

Jon Rahm has pulled out of the US Open. Photograph: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Former champion Jon Rahm has withdrawn from this week’s US Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina due to a painful foot injury.

Rahm was forced out of the LIV Golf League event in Houston during Saturday’s second round because of an infection in his left foot and arrived for his pre-tournament press conference at Pinehurst wearing one shoe and one flip-flop.

The two-time major winner admitted his participation was in doubt and, around six hours later, announced he would be unable to compete in the year’s third major.

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week’s US Open Championship,” Rahm wrote on social media.

“To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship!

“Hopefully I’ll be back in action sooner than later!”

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Rahm said he was still in pain from an injury that he was not sure how he had sustained.

“We’ve been trying to figure it out because I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin,” Rahm said.

“If I were to show you, it’s a little hole in between my pinky toe and the next toe.

“I don’t know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. On the Saturday round, Saturday morning, I did get a [painkilling] shot to numb the area.

“It was supposed to last the whole round and by my second hole I was in pain already.

“The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain.

“There’s a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible.

“But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast.”

Rahm’s withdrawal completes a miserable season in the majors following his switch to LIV Golf, the defending champion finishing just 45th in the Masters and missing the cut in the US PGA last month.

“It’s not like I’ve been playing bad, even though a lot of you make it sound like I’m playing bad. I’ve had two bad weeks,” the Spaniard had insisted.

“I’ve been top 10 and had a chance to win in most of the tournaments I’ve played, and then unfortunately Augusta and PGA wasn’t my best showings. But, yeah, I’m happy.

“I mean, it’s been a wonderful career so far. And, yeah, it hasn’t been the best first half of the year, but there’s been many times where I haven’t had a great start, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a great finish.”